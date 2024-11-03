Pinocchio Slasher Movie Recruits Horror Icons Robert Englund, Richard Brake

Slasher film Pinocchio: Unstrung has cast two high-profile stars, with Variety reporting that genre legends Robert Englund and Richard Brake have joined the project. The outlet did not say who Englund is portraying, just noting that he “will star” in the production. Brake has signed on to play Geppetto, the carpenter who famously makes the wooden Pinocchio puppet.

In addition to sharing the casting updated, Variety has an image of the Pinocchio doll that will be used for the film. It was designed by Todd Masters, who has received numerous accolades (including multiple Emmy nominations and wins) for his work as a makeup artist on titles ranging from Aliens Stole My Body to True Blood. Check out the image in the space below:

Pinocchio: Unstrung is the latest installment in the so-called Twisted Childhood Universe, a deranged horror franchise that began with 2023’s Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey. Taking advantage of the property entering the public domain, the film reimagined beloved characters like Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger as slasher villains terrorizing the Hundred Acre Wood. While Blood and Honey received extremely negative reviews and won Razzie Awards, it grossed $7.7 million at the worldwide box office, paving the way for a sequel released earlier this year. Faring (somewhat) better critically, Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey II brought in $7.5 million globally.

The filmmakers behind the Twisted Childhood Universe have big ideas for the future, envisioning it as their version of Marvel’s Avengers franchise. In the past, Blood and Honey II producer Scott Chambers has talked about wanting to assemble a team that includes the likes of Pooh, Pinocchio, Peter Pan, Bambi, and more. The plan is to release Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare and Bambi: The Reckoning next year. Crossover film Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble (an obvious play on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes) has also been announced.

Horror fans should be very familiar with Englund, best-known for portraying Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. Thanks to the actor’s chilling performances across eight movies, Freddy ranks among the most terrifying on-screen villains in history. Regardless of which character Englund plays in Pinocchio: Unstrung, it should be a treat to see him dive into another horror role. The same can be said for Brake, who’s balanced out his previous horror work with roles in everything from TV dramas (Mayor of Kingstown) to action movies (Kingsman: The Secret Service). In addition to seeing how Pinocchio goes on a killing rampage, the involvement of these veteran actors gives Pinocchio: Unstrung a strong selling point.

In all likelihood, the Twisted Childhood Universe probably won’t go down as one of the biggest horror franchises of all time — either in terms of critical reception or box office performance. While the two Blood and Honey movies were massive successes relative to their budget, the worldwide totals indicate this is a property that has niche appeal. That said, the filmmakers seem to have found their lane, and they’re having fun bringing their vision to the screen. Getting an opportunity to work with Englund and Brake (whose earlier works likely influenced the “Poohniverse”) will be icing on the cake. The Twisted Childhood Universe isn’t for everyone, but the target audience should find a lot to enjoy in Pinocchio: Unstrung.