Blood & Honey’s Peter Pan Horror Spinoff Confirms Release Date (With a Catch)

The next chapter in the Twisted Childhood Universe is about to unfold, and it will be the first part of the saga not to center around Winnie-the-Pooh. Two Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey films, Jagged Edge Productions is expanding to a full-on connected franchise, bringing more childhood character to life in horrifying new ways. The next film in the series is about none other than Peter Pan, and it’s arriving on the big screen sooner than you think.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare has long been one of the Twisted Childhood Universe films planned for 2025. What fans weren’t sure of, however, is when to expect to see the Peter Pan horror movie. Now we have an answer. On Wednesday, Jagged Edge released a new trailer for Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare, which confirmed that it hits theaters in January.

This chilling Peter Pan tale will arrive in theaters on January 13, 2025, but there is a catch. Like Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare will only be released in theaters for a couple of days. The extremely limited theatrical engagement will take place on January 13th, 14th, and 15th. After that, you likely won’t be able to catch the movie in a theater, and you’ll have to wait for its home release.

Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is co-written and directed by Scott Chambers, who starred as Christopher Robin in Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 and has been leading the charge on the entire Twisted Childhood Universe alongside Rhys Frake-Waterfield. You can check out the official synopsis below!

“The newest entry into the Poohniverse follows Wendy Darling as she strikes out in an attempt to rescue her brother Michael from the clutches of the evil Peter Pan who intends to send him to Neverland. Along the way she meets a twisted Tinkerbell, who is hooked on what she thinks is fairy dust.”

The film will serve as the next stepping stone in a franchise that has already been mapped out over at Jagged Edge. Several movies are on the way, all of them leading up to the Avengers-style team-up titled Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

Bambi: The Reckoning and Pinocchio Unstrung are also expected to be released in 2025. Poohniverse was initially announced for next year as well, but there hasn’t been any firm update on that front. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is the only one of those movies that has been given an official release date. There will likely be more updates on the way after that film hits theaters.