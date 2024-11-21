Winnie-the-Pooh Horror Crossover With Bambi, Peter Pan Gets Major Update

The Poohniverse is being assembled sooner than you might think. The Twisted Childhood Universe has gotten off to a blazing start with the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey films. While the first was largely panned, the sequel was a major improvement, and both have been enormous returns on investment for Jagged Edge Productions. It has been no secret that the independent studio has been building out an entire cinematic universe out of horror versions of classic childhood characters, and all of those characters are coming together in an Avengers-style team-up called Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

It may sound silly, but the Twisted Childhood Universe has a rapidly growing fan base and is showing no signs of slowing down. The first half of 2025 will see Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare make their debuts, continuing the work that began in Blood and Honey and building toward Poohniverse. This week, that highly anticipated team-up movie got a massive update.

According to Deadline, the cameras are going to start rolling on Poohniverse within the next few months. The publication’s new report states that production is currently schedule to begin in March of 2025. This update came with the news that Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble has secured international distribution.

Rhys Frake-Waterfield is returning to direct Poohniverse, after helming both of the Blood and Honey films over the last couple of years. Both he and Scott Chambers will also be returning as writers and producers, continuing their roles from the Pooh movies. Chambers is also set to reprise his on-screen role as Christopher Robin from Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2.

In addition to Chambers’ Christopher Robin, the cast is also expected to include other stars from Blood and Honey 2 and the other unreleased films in the Twisted Childhood Universe. The cast list is expected to feature Magan Placate as Wendy Darling, Roxanne Mckee as Nana, Lewis Sander as Tigger, and Martin Portlock as Peter Pan.

Of course, fans should also expect to see the likes of Pooh, Piglet, and Owl make their way back for Poohniverse, along with characters like Bambi, whom we haven’t had a chance to see on screen just yet. The final scene of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 showed just how many of those characters will find their way back to the story, even if it seemed like they’d been killed off.

At this time, none of the upcoming Twisted Childhood Universe movies have official release dates. Bambi: The Reckoning and Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare will definitely be the next two films in the franchise to be released.

Both Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey movies are currently streaming on Peacock.