Predator Stars Jesse Ventura and Carl Weathers Reunite

Jesse Ventura and Carl Weathers, stars of the hit movie Predator, reunited last weekend at Mad Monster Party in Atlanta, where Ventura took to social media to share a candid shot of the two in their rare reunion. Ventura, a former pro wrestler who would go on to become governor of Minnesota, had his first major (and certainly most significant) acting role in the movie, which also helped Arnold Schwarzenegger become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

In Predator, Dutch (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a soldier of fortune, is hired by the U.S. government to secretly rescue a group of politicians trapped in Guatemala. But when Dutch and his team, which includes weapons expert Blain (Jesse Ventura) and CIA agent George (Carl Weathers), land in Central America, something is gravely wrong. After finding a string of dead bodies, the crew discovers they are being hunted by a brutal creature with superhuman strength and the ability to disappear into its surroundings.

You can see Ventura's below.

Come on down to the Mad Monster Party in Atlanta! I’ll be here today and tomorrow signing autographs and taking pictures... Posted by Jesse Ventura on Saturday, November 18, 2023

Even though he has not been a huge part of the franchise, Ventura has stayed abreast of developments. Last year, he took to social media to praise the film and director Dan Trachtenberg and welcome Midthunder to the Predator family.

"#PreyMovie Great, great, film. @AmberMidthunder you definitely ain't got time to bleed," Ventura posted to Twitter at the time. "Welcome to the Predator family. @DannyTRS Thank you for making a such a thoughtful, creative, and wonderful film."

Both Predator and Prey are currently streaming on Hulu. Prey, surprisingly, got a recent Blu-ray release, as well. Here's the synopsis for that one:

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."