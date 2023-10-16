It's Rick vs. The Predator in Rick and Morty Season 7 Premiere

Rick and Morty Season 7 has finally kicked off its run with its first episode airing on Adult Swim, and it went all out with Rick Sanchez taking on the Predator for the season's first big fight! Rick and Morty Season 6 ended with the tease that things would be bigger than ever before as Rick Prime was officially introduced to the series as a new overarching villain, and all eyes have been on Season 7 to see how the series continues the story. While the premiere doesn't really have a major follow up to this, it does have a big fight to help ease fans in to what's next.

Rick and Morty Season 7 Episode 1 sees Rick partying with Mr. Poopybutthole, Gearface, Birdperson and Squanchy when they get together to try and help Mr. Poopybutthole, and it's revealed that Poopybutthole ended up hiring a Predator to hunt down his ex-wife and keep track of what she's been up to. When it's revealed that Poopybutthole's ex is now dating the Predator sent to hunt her down, this leads to a big fight that tests Rick's gadgets against the Predator's.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

Who Wins the Rick vs. Predator Fight?

Rick's group of friends is full of alcohol and various drugs, so they are pretty much quickly defeated by the Predator when the fight begins. Despite their abilities, each of them are hindered by how much they've partied until Rick starts to really fight. It's here that he quickly counters the Predator's attacks, and soon the group dogpiles on Predator and nearly kills him until Mr. Poopybutthole puts a stop to him (to which Rick argues against it because he wants the Predator's skull).

Mr. Poopybutthole decides to stop fighting and let his ex and son be happy with their new guardian while he tries his best to get his life back together. The fight ends with Hugh Jackman then getting a surprise hit on the Predator and it lies on the ground motionless. So Rick was able to beat the Predator with the help of his friends and Wolverine as the show points out.

