Prey: Animal Shelter Pays Tribute to Former Resident Turned Hollywood Favorite, Coco The Dog

Prey was released on Hulu last week, and it's become the best-reviewed movie of the entire Predator franchise. Currently, the movie is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 92% critics score and a 79% audience score. Fans cannot stop praising the movie and many folks have become obsessed with Sarii, Naru's (Amber Midthunder) loyal companion who was played by Coco the dog. Unlike many dogs you see in movies and shows, Sarii was a rescue dog with no performance history before being in Prey. In honor of her film debut, the Fulton County Animal Services shelter in Atlanta where she came from is celebrating her newfound stardom.

"From Fulton Shelter to Super Stardom! Fulton County Animal Services was thrilled to find out that one of our former residents has hit the big time," the shelter shared on Facebook (via CBR). "Coco, who came into our care at the beginning of 2021, is the breakout star of one of this Summer's biggest movie hits, Prey. The latest installment in the Predator franchise, Prey was released on streaming service Hulu last week to its highest ever premier ratings. Viewers were raving about the movie but attention quickly turned to the lead character's four-legged companion and Coco has now taken the internet and movie world by storm. Fans are referring to her as '...the Meryl Streep of dogs' on Twitter."



The post continues, "Coco who has no film training and was adopted by her family specifically for this project, plays Sarii. She was originally meant to have a small role however her popularity among test audiences encouraged director Dan Trachtenberg to include more of Coco in the film. Actress Amber Midthunder described Coco '...as a little bit of a hot mess – but in a sweet way.' on the press tour for the movie. And though she required a little extra patience and guidance on set, it was Coco's own joyful and playful personality that won the hearts of the cast and crew. And the response Coco is getting is proof that the extra care and patience paid off! We are SO delighted that Coco found the life she has, and is now shining a light on the potential of shelter dogs and what they are capable of when given a chance."

Trachtenberg previously shared with Dexerto, "Always a nail-biting moment for us on set, 'Is Coco gonna like, make her mark and do what she needs to do?'" Despite the fact that sometimes it can be difficult to work with animals, it's clear the folks involved had a lot of love for the pup. "It was sometimes a journey to get there, but eventually she always did. It was very exciting, lots of cheers would happen when we finally got a great take with Coco," he added. "Everyone as we were developing it and showing cuts to friends and family, was like, 'More dog! We love the dog!' I was like, 'You don't understand. We are using every usable frame of this dog.'"

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.