Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Highest Rated Movies Ever

When you think about the highest rated movies in history, there are probably several films that come to mind. The Godfather, Seven Samurai, and Singin’ in the Rain are amongst those that come up in the all-time great conversations, and they all share the fact that they have a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Another film that shares that 100% score is much less well-known than those others, despite the fact that it actually has more positive reviews than any of them.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The 2008 film Man on Wire holds a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with 159 reviews being counted towards the score. That’s 159 positive reviews without a single negative reaction in the bunch. That makes it one of the most reviewed perfect Rotten Tomato scores there is.
If you’re not familiar, Man on Wire tells the story of Philippe Petit’s high-wire walk between the World Trade Center towers in 1974. The 2008 film from James Marsh plays out more like a heist than a traditional documentary, as Petit had to pull off the stunt without attracting too much attention from authorities. Marsh mixed rare, behind-the-scenes footage of Petit’s preparations with some reenactments to drive the story forward.
Man on Wire is an unexpected thrill ride, and movie fans now have a great opportunity to check it out on Prime Video. The film is available to stream on Amazon’s service, making it widely accessible for more people to discover.
What’s New on Prime Video?
Prime Video added a slew of new movies to its streaming lineup at the start of June, including hits like Platoon, Happy Feet, and Billy Madison. You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s June 1st additions below!
12 Angry Men (1957)
Annie (2014)
At First Sight
Bad Teacher
Benny & Joon
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Billy Madison
Bloodsport
Brokeback Mountain
Capote
Chips (2017)
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Cowboys & Aliens
Daddy Day Care
Dead Man Walking
Fled
Godzilla (2014)
Guns Of The Magnificent Seven
Half Baked
Happy Feet
Happy Feet Two
Heartbreakers
Letters From Iwo Jima
Life (1999)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Midnight Cowboy
Mississippi Burning
Moneyball
Nanny Mcphee
Oblivion
Platoon
Pixels
Red Corner
Return Of The Seven
Road House (1989)
Ronin
Serenity (2005)
Stargate
Some Like It Hot
The Birdcage
The Brothers (2001)
The Greatest Showman
The Magnificent Seven (1960)
The Perfect Guy
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
The Town That Dreaded Sundown
Twins
Valkyrie
White Chicks
Dino Dex Part 3
Have you seen Man on Wire before? What are your thoughts on the thrilling documentary? Let us know in the comments!