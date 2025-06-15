7 Great Sci-Fi Shows From The 1990s Nobody Talks About

Science fiction has been providing some of TV’s best storylines since the late 1930s, but while sci-fi saw a boom in the 1990s, you might not remember every popular sci-fi TV show from the final decade of the 20th Century. Various Star Trek franchise installments, The X-Files, and Babylon 5 were some of the most successful and ambitious series of the ’90s, cementing the decade as a notable period for sci-fi. There were many other TV shows that fought valiantly to compete with these behemoths, though never quite captured the same viewership as their sci-fi role models.

Videos by ComicBook.com

CGI became a more affordable and practical technique in creating sci-fi in the 1990s, which saw many TV shows move away from the physical models, puppets, and miniatures that had previously been featured in sci-fi series. This meant that more shows could try wilder and wackier things on-screen, which marked a massive boom in sci-fi adventures. Unfortunately, some of the best sci-fi TV shows from the 1990s have been lost to the sands of time in the three decades since their debuts, but it’s time we remind ourselves of some of the ’90s’ best under-appreciated sci-fi stories.

7. Space: Above and Beyond (1995-1996)

Despite only running for one season, Glen Morgan and James Wong’s Space: Above and Beyond is remembered as one of the 1990s’ most interesting sci-fi shows. Space: Above and Beyond set itself apart by focusing on a Marine Corps squadron of the Space Aviator Cavalry stationed on the USS Saratoga, focusing on characters’ relationships and hierarchy in ways other series didn’t. This put a sci-fi spin on the typical war adventure narrative, similar to Aliens, Starship Troopers, and Independence Day, with the soldiers fighting a war against the extraterrestrial Chigs. Unfortunately, Space: Above and Beyond was cancelled before its time.

6. VR.5 (1995)

While much of VR.5 hasn’t stood the test of time and seems very dated now, the virtual reality-focused sci-fi series was a stand-out of the 1990s. VR.5 used a stellar soundtrack and ambitious visual effects to show telephone lineworker and computer hobbyist Sydney Bloom (Lori Singer) gaining the ability to enter an advanced virtual reality, where she helps an organization known as the Committee on covert assignments. VR.5‘s espionage themes, talented cast, including future Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Anthony Head, and boundary-pushing narrative were ultimately too expensive for Fox, but the sci-fi series deserves more recognition.

5. Dark Skies (1996-1997)

The massive success of The X-Files on Fox in the 1990s resulted in NBC commissioning their own competitor, Dark Skies. The short-lived series presents the idea that aliens have been living among humanity since the 1940s, influencing major events and manipulating famous figures, as the extraterrestrial Hive seeks to enact a slow invasion of the planet. Originally planned for five seasons, only one was released, which meant Dark Skies never got the chance to tell its decade-spanning Secret Invasion-style narrative. The series’ blend of real history and science fiction has been praised and replicated in the years since.

4. Earth 2 (1994-1995)

The premise of Earth 2 might be one of the most relevant and believable in today’s society, as the series followed a group of expeditionaries traveling to an Earth-like planet to seek a cure for a global pandemic. During its one-season run, Earth 2 was nominated for a Primetime Emmy, a Saturn Award, and other accolades, so it’s surprising the once-popular series hasn’t seen more prominence. With a cast including the likes of Terry O’Quinn, Clancy Brown, Tim Curry, and more, Earth 2 has had a quiet impact on many subsequent sci-fi shows, but has been all but forgotten itself.

3. RoboCop: The Series (1994)

Following on from the original RoboCop trilogy, that starred Peter Weller as the titular character, the RoboCop live-action TV series was the perfect continuation of the movies. Richard Eden replaced Weller as Alex Murphy’s RoboCop, but managed to retain the same spirit, intensity and humor of the original iteration, despite being toned down for a family-friendly audience. A new RoboCop TV series is in development at Amazon MGM Studios, which means the standalone stories of the 1994 series will likely be lost to the archives, which is a shame, as it was a fun and accessible chapter in RoboCop’s history.

2. Nowhere Man (1995-1996)

Starring acting legend Bruce Greenwood in one of his first major TV roles, Nowhere Man received critical acclaim, which makes its cancellation after only one season even more shocking. Nowhere Man focused on Thomas Veil (Greenwood), who discovers that his life, one day, has been completely erased. Nobody remembers him, his wife is with someone else, and there is no evidence of his existence. He later learns that all his memories had been implanted, and were never real to begin with. This unique premise made Nowhere Man soar as a popular show in 1995, but few remember it now.

1. Farscape (1999-2003)

Farscape is the longest running and youngest TV series on this list, having spanned four seasons between 1999 and 2003. Even so, Farscape has still somewhat been lost to the vestiges of time, despite having been universally praised for its strong premise – an Earth-based astronaut (Ben Browder) being thrust across space to a ship containing a rag-tag bunch of aliens, its strong visual effects, and its compelling performances. Planned for five seasons, Farscape was cancelled on a cliffhanger after season 4, reminiscent of Westworld, which perhaps soured audience perception of the once-popular series.

Which science fiction TV series from the 1990s was your favorite? Let us know in the comments!