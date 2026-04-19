Prime Video Just Added a Cult TV Horror’s Movie Sequel (& You Can Stream the Show, Too)

Prime Video subscribers can now stream a cult TV horror show’s long-awaited movie sequel alongside every episode of the original series. The Amazon streamer has been growing its content offerings all April long, adding a solid lineup of TV shows and movies to kick off the month. On April 1st, Prime stocked a 2023 movie that finally continued the story of an iconic horror show six years after it ended.

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Teen Wolf was one of the most successful and defining supernatural teen dramas of the 2010s. The series, based on the 1985 movie of the same name, ran for six seasons and 100 episodes on MTV from 2011 until 2017, defining MTV’s foray into scripted television and becoming an instant cult hit. The series centered around high school student Scott McCall, who, after being bitten by a werewolf, must navigate the complexities of teenage life while defending his town of Beacon Hills from supernatural threats alongside his growing pack of friends. Teen Wolf has been streaming on Prime Video for some time now, and fans can now finally stream its follow-up movie after 2023’s Teen Wolf: The Movie joined the Amazon platform on April 1st.

Teen Wolf: The Movie Brought the Pack Back to Beacon Hills for One Final Fight

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After the original series ended with the fight to protect the supernatural community continuing, Teen Wolf: The Movie brought the pack back for one final fight. The movie picks up years after the events of the original show as an adult Scott returns to Beacon Hills to face a terrifying new threat. Together with his old pack— including Lydia Martin, Derek Hale, Malia Tate, and Chris Argent – and new allies, they must combat the vengeful Nogitsune spirit to protect the town and save Allison once more. And the six-year wait for that story was well worth it!

Although Teen Wolf: The Movie didn’t earn much love from critics, who gave it just a 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, it was received much better by nostalgic fans eager for a reunion, earning a 64% audience rating. The movie finally brought the pack back together, minus Dylan O’Brien’s Stiles Stilinski and Arden Cho’s Kira Yukimura, and the cast easily slipped back into their roles, and the 15-year time jump allowed for a more mature perspective on the events unfolding in Beacon Hills. The whole movie feels like a condensed, high-budget episode of the show, delivering the exact type of high-stakes, supernatural action fans love, and balancing all of that with plenty of sentimental, emotional moments for long-time followers. And the movie doesn’t shy away from pulling from the show’s deep six-season history, making it a true treat for fans of the series.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Prime Video’s April roster is a strong one! In addition to Teen Wolf: The Movie, the streamer has already added movies like Dances with Wolves, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Self/less, Titanic, Top Gun, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, among many others.

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