All 65 Episodes of an Addictive Horror Fantasy Show Are About To Leave Netflix

Netflix’s horror catalog is about to suffer a major loss in just a few days with the departure of a five-season addictive horror fantasy show. The streamer has been having a pretty strong April with the arrival of movies and TV shows like Beast and its own original series Big Mistakes. But as the streamer prepares to grow its scary offerings in the coming days with titles like Scream and Halloween Ends, subscribers are running out of time to stream a popular vampire horror series.

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Netflix subscribers are running out of time to stream Van Helsing. The series, which stars Kelly Overton as Vanessa Van Helsing in a post-apocalyptic world, is scheduled to be removed from Netflix’s platform on April 16th. Van Helsing originally aired for six seasons and 65 episodes on Syfy from 2016 until 2021 as a radical reimagining of the classic vampire hunter legend Abraham Van Helsing from Bram Stoker’s Dracula, earning a loyal fanbase along the way.

Syfy’s Van Helsing Is a Binge-Worthy Twist on the Classic Dracula Lore

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Dracula is one of the most adapted literary stories in history, but Syfy’s show put a twist on the iconic lore. Although it wasn’t the first project to focus on the Van Helsing character, a Dutch doctor and professor who acts as Count Dracula’s primary nemesis, it put a major twist on the lore by jumping on the trend of gender-swapped heroes in Hollywood. The series shifted focus from the male-centered character to his female descendant, Vanessa, who awakens from a coma to find a world overrun by vampires, and it didn’t stop there. Similar to the iconic character, she leads the fight against vampires, but unlike typical lore where vampirism is fatal or irreversible, Vanessa’s blood acts as a cure, reverting vampires into humans, making her both a target and a savior.

Van Helsing was far from prestige horror TV, but it landed as a guilty pleasure, so-bad-it’s-good watch that built a dedicated following despite mixed critical reception. The series fully embraced a high-camp nature, introducing increasingly absurd plotlines amid an overarching post-apocalyptic monster-hunting story that delivered blood-splattered gore and fast-paced action. The show is just a ridiculously fun, bloody binge-watch from beginning to end that offers a refreshingly chaotic take on the vampire apocalypse.

Where to Stream Van Helsing After It Leaves Netflix?

Van Helsing’s Netflix removal will be a big loss for horror fans, but the show thankfully won’t be disappearing entirely from streaming. Although the series won’t be available on any of the Big 7 streaming platforms after April 16th, other platforms like Tubi, The Roku Channel, and Pluto TV host all episodes of the show, and they’re available to stream for free. There are also online renting and purchasing options, and it’s possible Van Helsing could make its way back to a major streamer at some point in the future.

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