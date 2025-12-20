Prime Video Just Added a Forgotten Animated Movie That Put a Twist on a Horror Classic

Animation and horror have collided on more than one occasion, with films like Monster House, Coraline, and Hotel Transylvania offering kid-friendly spooky fun. The movies were massive hits and have gained large cult followings, but others have been largely forgotten. Prime Video subscribers now have the chance to rediscover an animated movie that put a clever twist on the classic Frankenstein story.

In 2008, Tony Leondis’s animated horror comedy Igor hit theaters and flipped the script on the Frankenstein story with a tale about a hunchbacked assistant with dreams of becoming a mad scientist like his master, Dr. Glickenstein. The movie, MGM’s first fully computer-animated film and first fully animated movie since 1996’s All Dogs Go to Heaven 2, started streaming on Prime Video on December 1st. The film takes place in the kingdom of Malaria and centers around the titular Igor as he enters the Evil Science Fair only to create his worst nightmare: a nice monster.

Igor Is an Underrated Gem

Igor failed to make much of an impact when it was released in theaters in 2008. The film only grossed $30 million on a $25 million budget, and it received little love from critics and audiences. The movie is rotten on Rotten Tomatoes with just a 40% critic score and an even worse 38% audience rating, but it’s absolutely worth giving it a second chance now that it’s on Prime Video.

The entire storyline is a clever and kid-friendly twist on the Frankenstein story, and it excels at world-building, crafting a unique, fully realized gothic kingdom of Malaria, where evil reigns supreme, mad scientists rule, and hunchbacked Igors are considered second-class citizens. The world and movie’s design borrows from Tim Burton’s aesthetic to create a dark-but-rich atmosphere reminiscent of classic monster movies. The movie gives viewers someone to root for with an underdog story about an Igor who dreams of something bigger, and while it is aimed at children, Igor has plenty of jokes and moments that appeal to adults, not to mention the stacked voice cast that includes John Cusack, Steve Buscemi (as a suicidal rabbit), Jennifer Coolidge, Arsenio Hall, Christian Slater, and more.

Igor is still a hidden gem in the world of animated films and better than its initial reception, but it has gained a cult following in the years since its release. The movie is a little bit dark, wildly creative, and a lot of fun, so you really can’t go wrong with pressing play.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Igor joined Prime Video’s streaming lineup alongside a wave of other great arrivals on December 1st. The Amazon platform is now home to other family-friendly titles like Madagascar, Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa, and Penguins of Madagascar. Horror fans can now also stream titles like A Haunting in Venice, Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978), and Zombieland. Other December arrivals include Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, Love Actually, The Prodigy, and The Phoenician Scheme.

