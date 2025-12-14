Tubi Just Added Harrison Ford’s Only Animated Movie (And We’re Still Waiting on a Sequel)

It’s not a stretch to say that Harrison Ford is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Ever since his start in the ‘60s with minor roles, the actor has gone on to lead numerous blockbuster movies and franchises, but he has only ever appeared in a single animated movie. Tubi just added Ford’s sole feature-length animated film credit, and fans are still waiting for a sequel six years later.

Following his return as Han Solo for Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015 and his franchise return as Rick Deckard in Blade Runner 2049 in 2017, Ford made his first venture into animation as the voice of the grumpy farm dog Rooster in The Secret Life of Pets 2. The movie joined Tubi’s free streaming platform on December 1st. The Illumination film picks up several years after the events of the first movie and sees beloved house dog Max facing a series of new challenges, including a baby and adapting to life on a farm.

Harrison Ford’s Animated Debut in The Secret Life of Pets 2 Was a Hit

Ford may have been a newcomer to the world of animation, but his debut wound up being a smash hit. The Secret Life of Pets 2 was not only a box office hit with a $431 million worldwide gross against a budget of $80 million but also a critical success. The movie scored a 60% with critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and although that score was 10 points lower than the first film, the sequel blew the original away when it came to audience consensus. The movie scored a “Verified Hot” distinction with a 90% audience rating.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 proved to be just as fun, silly, and heartwarming as the first, with great animation that viewers of all ages could enjoy. Ford’s voice performance stood out as a highlight of the movie, the actor’s deep, gruff voice a perfect fit for the grumpy pup, who served as a caricature of the actor’s typical roles and perfectly contrasted Max’s anxiety.

Unfortunately, Ford hasn’t been able to reprise his role as Rooster quite yet. Although Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri confirmed plans for The Secret Life of Pets 3 back in 2022, details about the movie have been hard to come by. At the time, Meledandri stated that a third movie was in development, but little more information has been released since, including plot details or what cast members from the first two movies could possibly return. The current status of the film remains unknown.

Other Family Movies Now on Tubi

Tubi has a great collection of movies for family movie night, and The Secret Life of Pets 2 is just one of December’s new additions. The catalog of kid-friendly free streaming titles was stocked at the beginning of the month with other great streaming options like The Angry Birds Movie, Little Rascals, Scooby-Doo and Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and Stuart Little and Stuart Little 2.

