Prime Video Just Added DreamWorks Animation’s Most Underrated Movie (11 Years After It Accidentally Killed Its Franchise)

DreamWorks Animation has been dominated by franchises over the years, with films like Shrek, Kung Fu Panda, and How to Train Your Dragon growing into enormous series that span the big and small screen. There’s one DreamWorks franchise, however, that many believe should’ve continued longer than it did. That series, Madagascar, had a trilogy of main films before turning its attention to a spinoff focused on the popular gaggle of secret agent penguin characters.

Penguins of Madagascar arrived in 2014 and effectively put an end to the Madagascar film franchise, delivering a series-worst performance at the box office. It brought in around $200 million less than the next-lowest performer in the franchise, causing DreamWorks to shift attention away from any more Madagascar installments.

Despite its lackluster theatrical performance, Penguins of Madagascar is actually a hilarious, worthwhile watch. It may not have the memorable individual characters that Madagascar has, but the jokes are much funnier and the villain provides some genuine excitement that the rest of the franchise is lacking. Penguins of Madagascar might be the most underrated movie in the DreamWorks Animation catalogue, and it just got easier to watch after being added to Prime Video.

Amazon’s streaming service added Penguins of Madagascar to its lineup earlier this month, along with the first two movies in the Madagascar series. That gives subscribers of Prime Video plenty of DreamWorks Animation to enjoy, especially those subscribers with kids in the family.

December Movies on Prime Video

Penguins of Madagascar was added to Prime Video’s streaming lineup on December 1st, along with dozens of other great movie titles. The same day saw movies like Hoosiers, Bull Durham, The Birdcage, and Mad Max hit the roster.

That same day also saw Prime Video add every day of CW’s hit series Supernatural. The show has been a Netflix staple for years, but with its Netflix departure looming, Supernatural found a new streaming home in Prime Video.

You can check out all of Prime Video’s December 1st streaming additions below.

