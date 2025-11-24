Supernatural Getting Two Different Streaming Homes After Surprising Netflix Exit

Netflix is about to experience one of its biggest TV losses since The Office and Friends left the service for new streaming horizons a few years ago. On December 17th, Netflix is going to say goodbye to every episode of Supernatural, the iconic CW series about the demon-hunting Winchester Brothers. The series has been a streaming staple on Netflix for years, even when new episodes of Supernatural were still airing on TV. However, the license is finally set to expire, causing all 15 seasons to leave the service next month.

The good news here is that fans of Supernatural will still be able to stream the show after it leaves Netflix. In fact, the series is heading to two different streaming homes in the coming weeks, giving people multiple options to watch (if they don’t already have their own copies of the seasons).

Where to Stream Supernatural

Starting on December 1st, all 15 seasons of Supernatural will begin streaming on Prime Video. That will overlap with the Netflix availability for a couple of weeks, allowing both services to host the show. Once December 17th arrives, Prime Video will have about five days of exclusivity before another streaming rival enters the fray.

Supernatural will also be making a jump over to Peacock, with the entire series hitting that service on December 22nd. That will put Supernatural alongside some other similar titles like Charmed and Grimm, both of which are available to stream on Peacock’s ever-growing TV lineup.

At this point, there hasn’t been any word as to how long Supernatural will be available on either Prime Video or Peacock. It has been on Netflix for quite a long time, but there’s no information about the longevity of these new streaming deals.

It does seem, however, like Netflix is slowly losing out on all titles that come from The CW. When Supernatural leaves the service on December 17th, it wouldn’t be going out on its own. That same day will also see Netflix lose every season of both Arrow and The 100, neither of which have received new streaming announcements like Supernatural has. It stands to reason that even more CW shows will exit Netflix in the near future, as those previous licenses expire and new ones begin.

The Winchester Brothers, at least, already have future plans in place. If you’ve got a Prime Video or Peacock subscription, you’ll be able to keep watching Supernatural with no issue at all.

