Prime Video Just Added One of the Biggest Sci-Fi Box Office Bombs of 2025 (And You Need To See It)

The past few years have been great for the science fiction genre, and 2025 has been no different. From the box office hit Jurassic World Rebirth to the twisty AI-based story in Companion, sci-fi fans have had no shortage of big box office hits and critically acclaimed films. Before Avatar: Fire and Ash rounds out this year’s sci-fi releases next month, fans have the chance to catch one of the biggest sci-fi bombs of the year after the criminally overlooked movie joined Prime Video.

Bong Joon Ho’s first feature since his 2019 Best Picture winner, Parasite, united him with Robert Pattinson for a mind-bending sci-fi movie that bombed at the box office, and it just arrived on Prime Video. That movie is Mickey 17, and it started streaming on the Amazon platform on November 26th. The movie is based on Edward Ashton’s 2022 novel Mickey7 and stars Pattinson in the title role as an “Expendable,” a disposable employee who is cloned every time he dies as part of a human expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim.

Mickey 17 finished in first place at the box office during its $19 million opening weekend in March, but it went down as a massive box office bomb. The movie grossed approximately $133 million during its theatrical run but marked a significant financial loss for Warner Bros. given its $118 million budget, not including marketing costs.

Mickey 17 Is the Commercial Flop You Need to See

Despite its big financial losses, Mickey 17 is a great movie and one of the most overlooked films of the year. The film, a hit with critics with a “Certified Fresh” 78% score on Rotten Tomatoes, is a visual spectacle of absurdist science fiction that at its core explores what it means to be human in a world where a person can be replicated. Bong delivers an entertaining blend of sci-fi, humor, and social commentary similar to that of Black Mirror and makes the vast alien worlds of the otherworldly plot worlds feel unique and fully lived-in through detailed CGI and impressive special effects. Pattinson, meanwhile, delivers a career-best performance in Mickey 17, seamlessly transitioning between the various Mickey clones and their distinct personalities with a masterful use of voice and mannerisms.

Mickey 17 never became the box office hit it should have been, but critics and audiences agree that it is a unique and ambitious film. The movie has thankfully found better success on streaming than it did in theaters. After making its streaming debut on Max in May, Mickey 17 jumped onto the streaming charts, where it remained for several weeks. It’s too early to tell if the movie will replicate that streaming success on Prime Video.

What’s New on Prime Video?

Mickey 17 marks the final addition to Prime Video this November, a month that saw plenty of other awesome movies start streaming. Prime Video subscribers can now also watch films like Spider-Man: Homecoming, the Christmas classic Miracle on 34th Street, and Robin Williams’ beloved Good Will Hunting.

