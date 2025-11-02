Every New 2025 Sci-fi Movie Coming Out in the Next Two Months

2025 is nearing its end, but there are still a number of exciting sci-fi movies yet to be released. Films such as Mickey 17, Companion, and The Assessment are some of the best sci-fi titles to receive a wide release this year. Yet, 2025 could be defined by the genre’s upcoming movies. A pair of major franchises will release highly anticipated new installments this November and December. Meanwhile, a remake of a popular 1980s film, an animated movie, and an under-the-radar sci-fi flick are also coming soon. The sci-fi genre has long served as a source of stunning visuals, memorable characters, and captivating stories. As a result, both dedicated cinephiles and casual audiences will likely flock to theaters when these sci-fi pictures begin playing.

The following five sci-fi films are slated to come out in the next two months, and everyone should consider checking them out.

5) Predator: Badlands

Image Courtesy of 20th century studios

Predator: Badlands, the seventh standalone Predator movie, is one of the year’s most anticipated sci-fi titles. Director Dan Trachtenberg returns to helm a brand new story following the successes of Prey (2022) and Predator: Killer of Killers (2025). For the first time, a Predator installment will feature a Yautja as its main character, marking an intriguing shift in the overarching narrative. In Predator: Badlands, a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) teams up with a Weyland-Yutani synth (Elle Fanning) on a journey rife with dangerous battles.

The stakes could not be higher for Predator: Badlands, and fans have plenty of reasons to be hyped. Trachtenberg’s third film in the franchise promises to delve deeper into Predator lore and potentially set up an Alien vs. Predator story. If Predator: Badlands replicates the breathtaking visuals and exhilarating action of Prey, it could cement itself as the best Predator movie and confirm that the franchise has an exceptionally bright future.

Predator: Badlands will open in theaters on November 7th.

4) The Running Man

Image Courtesy of paramount pictures

Edgar Wright’s The Running Man is the second film adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, following the 1987 rendition starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Set in a dystopian future society, the story follows Ben Richards (Glen Powell), who participates in a deadly game show in hopes of winning money to save his sick daughter.

This new version of The Running Man has giant shoes to fill, but Wright’s film has the right amount of star power to triumph over its predecessor. With Colman Domingo, Josh Brolin, Emilia Jones, Lee Pace, and Katy O’Brian joining Powell in the cast, The Running Man could be a huge hit. The explosive action shown in The Running Man‘s trailer, as well as the film’s comedy elements, also have the potential to make this sci-fi thriller stand out. Some people believe remakes have grown stale lately, but moviegoers should not plan to skip The Running Man.

The Running Man hits theaters on November 14th.

3) Arco

Image courtesy of neon

The animated realm of science fiction has an exciting new movie on the way. Directed by Ugo Bienvenu and produced by Natalie Portman, Arco imagines a world where rainbows are used to time travel. When a young boy from the distant future arrives in the present day, he meets a girl who helps him return home.

Thanks to its strikingly colorful animation, Arco looks like an enchanting viewing experience. The French-language film has already received praise from critics and holds an 89% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Early reviews applaud Arco‘s beautifully poignant story that complements its amazing visuals. Although Arco won’t attract the attention of a major sci-fi blockbuster, it’s still a film audiences should keep on their radar as 2025 winds down.

Arco releases in theaters on November 14th.

2) Altered

Image Courtesy of well go usa entertainment

Altered hasn’t been the subject of much buzz ahead of its release, but it’s one of the five sci-fi movies slated for release in the next two months. Written and directed by Timo Vuorensola, the film takes place in an alternate universe where genetically enhanced humans exist as the norm. Leon (Tom Felton) and Chloe (Liza Bugulova) rise up against their corrupt society in an intense plot.

Based on its trailer, Altered has the look of a thrilling sci-fi action picture. Dystopian themes, unique character traits, and heart-pounding fight scenes are the movie’s main appeal. Moreover, Felton’s first lead role in six years gives the Harry Potter actor a lot of intriguing material to work with. At a time when some of the year’s biggest movies are coming out, this lower-profile sci-fi film can still make an impression on viewers.

Altered will release in limited theaters on November 21st.

1) Avatar: Fire and Ash

Image Courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Among the most anticipated movies of 2025, Avatar: Fire and Ash should bring the masses out to theaters this winter. James Cameron’s third Avatar film takes audiences back to Pandora, where a new Na’vi tribe, known as the Ash People, emerges. Still grieving the loss of their son, Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and their family face new challenges in Avatar: Fire and Ash as the villain Quaritch (Stephen Lang) returns.

Following in the massive footsteps of Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) is no easy task, but Cameron has a long track record of exceeding expectations. First looks at Avatar: Fire and Ash show the movie’s state-of-the-art visual effects while hinting at a highly emotional narrative with tons of gripping action. The Way of Water proved that Cameron could deliver an even grander spectacle than Avatar, and Fire and Ash has the chance to outshine its predecessors. An all-but-guaranteed box office juggernaut, Avatar: Fire and Ash will have all movie fans talking when it comes out.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in theaters on December 19th.

