Prime Video Now Streaming One of the Best Remakes in Movie History

It’s not often that a remake of a movie turns out to be better or more memorable than the original. 47 years ago, however, that’s exactly what happened. Director Philip Kaufman remade a sci-fi horror hit from the 1950s, adapting is predecessor’s source material once again and creating one of the most memorable films in the history of either genre. This week, that movie was added to Prime Video, seriously beefing up its movie lineup.
The film in question is none other than Invasion of the Body Snatchers, which still contains some of the most memorable and disturbing imagery to ever appear in science fiction. Prime Video added Invasion of the Body Snatchers to its roster on December 1st, giving subscribers a must-see thriller to add to their watchlists before the year comes to a close.
For those who aren’t familiar, Invasion of the Body Snatchers is based on Jack Finney’s novel The Body Snatchers, and it tells the story of an alien invasion in San Francisco. Extra-terrestrial seeds land all over the city and the lifeforms that inhabit them begin to take over the bodies of the human residents they encounter. It’s a movie that’s as much about paranoia and identity as it is an actual alien invasion, and it’ll leave with several moments that stick around in your brain long after you finish watching.
Invasion of the Body Snatchers boasts an incredible cast led by Donald Sutherland, who has an iconic moment in the film that you’ve probably seen online — even if you haven’t actually watched the movie. The cast also includes Brooke Adams, Veronica Cartwright, Leonard Nimoy, and a young Jeff Goldblum.
What’s New on Prime Video?
Invasion of the Body Snatchers might be the best film to land on Prime Video at the start of December, but it was far from the only great title to hit the service. Other new movie additions include 12 Angry Men, The Birdcage, and Bull Durham. The service also added all 15 seasons of Supernatural, which is set to leave Netflix in a couple of weeks.
You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s December 1st additions below.
12 Angry Men (1957)
A Haunting in Venice
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Bloodsport
Bull Durham
Death on the Nile (2022)
Dog (2022)
Double Impact
Four Weddings and a Funeral
Hackers
Hoosiers
Igor
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)
Love Actually
Mad Max (1980)
Madagascar
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Max (2015)
Max 2: White House Hero
Notting Hill
Out of Time
Penguins Of Madagascar
Platoon
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
The Birdcage
The Man In the Iron Mask
The Prodigy
Zombieland
Supernatural S1-15
The Merchants of Joy (2025)
