Prime Video Reportedly Adding One of the Best Movies of 2026 Next Week

It looks like, as of April 1st, Prime Video is about to add a new, star-studded crime thriller to its platform, one that performed well with critics and audiences alike, telling a gritty story that hearkens back to crime-noir movies of the past. An adaptation of a beloved novella of the same name, this film is full of heists, sleek action, and a surprising amount of heart, meaning that you won’t want to miss it once it’s available to stream in the coming weeks.

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While the title has been poked fun at, Crime 101 is a tense thriller that puts its cast to great use. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, and Mark Ruffalo, alongside other big names, the story is set in sun-drenched LA, where a notorious jewel thief (Hemsworth) believes he’s found the mark of a lifetime in a beleaguered insurance agent (Berry). As the detective (Ruffalo) who’s been attempting to corner him gets closer and closer, a new heist takes shape, pushing all three to their limits and the point of no return.

Crime 101 is a Reminder of the Golden Era of Crime Thrillers Past

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While it’s not reinventing the genre by any means, Crime 101 is reminiscent of the kind of action films of bygone days, yet it’s not afraid to add depth to its characters, allowing them to feel like real people rather than just props for more action. And while some viewers have complained about the long runtime, it’s that same runtime that lets the story breathe, lending it more weight than it would otherwise have. When describing the film, critic Adam Schoales calls Crime 101, “A thrilling, old-fashioned crime drama, reminiscent of classics of the genre like Heat and The Thomas Crown Affair.”

The film managed to earn an 89% rating from critics and an 85% from casual viewers, no small feat in this day and age—especially when the cast, being as talented and well-known as they are, opens a movie up to more criticism. But the entire cast, including Barry Keoghan, Nick Nolte, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, managed to dial in their chemistry, upping the tension and delivering wildly entertaining performances throughout. Overall, it’s a story driven by the very human desire for freedom and escape from what keeps us trapped and unhappy, and by a craving for validation and connection along the way.

Are you looking forward to Crime 101 streaming on Prime Video? Let us know your favorite moment from the movie in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what fellow action fans are saying.