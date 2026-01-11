All 4 Avengers: Doomsday Trailers (So Far), Ranked Worst To Best

With Avengers: Doomsday set for release later this year, anticipation for the upcoming Marvel movie is beginning to build considerably. This has been boosted by the release of several teaser trailers for Avengers: Doomsday, each highlighting a different character or team set to play a prominent role in the film. While specific details on Avengers: Doomsday‘s story are as yet scarce, an expansive cast has already been announced, with returning characters from previous MCU projects being joined by other Marvel movie figures from the past. This sets Doomsday up to be an epic precursor to the final chapter of the Multiverse Saga.

The release of the teaser trailers has already led to some more bold predictions for Avengers: Doomsday, with eagle-eyed fans analysing even minor details to surmise potential plot points. One thing that is for certain is that the teasers have done their job, building significant buzz around the release even months away from it hitting theaters. While all of the four announced teaser trailers are great, here they are ranked from worst to best.

4) Steve Rogers & His Child

While Steve Rogers’ Avengers: Doomsday teaser was the first released, it simply isn’t particularly exciting. Other than confirming the speculation that Chris Evans would return as Rogers for the upcoming MCU movie, it gave very little away other than the appearance of Rogers’ child. The teaser’s appeal is rooted purely in nostalgia surrounding Evans’ previous turn as Steve Rogers, but it does very little to build hype surrounding the movie. While Rogers’ return is exciting, his teaser trailer leaves a fair bit to be desired.

3) Thor’s Prayer

As one of the most powerful heroes returning in the movie, Thor’s Avengers: Doomsday trailer was not quite what some fans would have expected. It showed the God of Thunder offering a prayer to the Allfather, Odin, for protection as he sets out on another mission of grave importance, referencing his adopted daughter Love as his main motivation for doing so. While the teaser itself isn’t immediately remarkable, the subtle way it builds up Doctor Doom as a villain capable of bringing even gods to their knees is a great concept.

2) The Fantastic Four & The Wakandans Team Up

The fourth released teaser turned out to be the most informative trailer for Avengers: Doomsday. It confirmed the return of various Wakandan figures, including Shuri and M’Baku, as well as Namor and his followers, and even featured an appearance from the Thing. Hinting at the connection between several different MCU teams and factions, the teaser is a pretty exciting one, especially compared to the first two single-character-focused trailers, as it serves as one of our first glimpses at how the action of Doomsday will finally bring the disconnected elements of the Multiverse Saga together.

1) The Return of the X-Men

The X-Men teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday quite simply stands out as the best. It’s ominous in tone and features both Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto, but by far the most noteworthy appearance is Cyclops. James Marsden’s return to the role has been officially revealed, complete with his comic-accurate suit that has seen fans everywhere finally hope that the character will be done justice in live-action. The teaser doesn’t give much away about Doomsday‘s story, but the impression it gives of the returning X-Men is one that has created a healthy buzz about the movie’s release.

