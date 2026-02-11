Chris Hemsworth & Mark Ruffalo’s New Crime Thriller Ties Their Biggest MCU Hit on Rotten Tomatoes

Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo both rose to stardom thanks to their work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’ve used that clout to pursue other creative opportunities in between superhero stints. Ruffalo has earned Oscar nominations for his performances in acclaimed films such as Spotlight and Poor Things, while Hemsworth has made strong impressions in the likes of Rush, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, and more. The two actors are set to make their next MCU appearances later this year, but before then, audiences will get a chance to see the old Avengers co-stars together again in the new thriller Crime 101, which opens in theaters this weekend.

In the build-up to its release, Crime 101 has generated interest in film circles due to its old-school concept and star-studded cast, and it appears the film lives up to the hype. On Rotten Tomatoes, Crime 101 currently has a score of 94% with 36 reviews counted. This figure ties the mark of Avengers: Endgame, the biggest Marvel hit Hemsworth and Ruffalo have starred in. Crime 101 actually has a Rotten Tomatoes score higher than nearly every MCU movie as of this writing, trailing only Black Panther (96%).

Why Crime 101 Has Such a High Rotten Tomatoes Score

Based on the novella of the same name by Don Winslow, Crime 101 is earning high marks for a variety of reasons. For starters, critics are impressed with the film’s ability to capture the tone and style of the great crime dramas of yesteryear. Crime 101 is very reminiscent of the works of directors such as Michael Mann, telling a compelling heist story set against the backdrop of Los Angeles. In many ways, Crime 101 fills a void in the current Hollywood marketplace, generating buzz for the simple fact that it’s a well-made, mid-budget drama targeting adults. These kinds of films used to be massive box office hits, but they’ve largely fallen by the wayside due to the industry’s reliance on franchises.

Crime 101 also boasts impressive performances from its cast. Joining Hemsworth and Ruffalo are the likes of Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and Nick Nolte. Keoghan in particular is a highlight, as he portrays Crime 101‘s take on the wild card character who injects some unpredictable energy into the proceedings. Berry is another standout, as her role allows her to make great use of her natural screen presence and charisma. As for Hemsworth and Ruffalo, they essentially do an entertaining riff on the Robert De Niro/Al Pacino dynamic from Heat; the former is a master thief while the former is the obsessed detective trying to take him down. Based on the reviews, there are no weak links in the ensemble and everyone does a great job bringing their characters to life.

This isn’t to say Crime 101 isn’t without its detractors. Some feel it’s a bit too derivative of the crime classics that inspired it (namely Heat), while others feel it takes too long for the story to get going. That said, where things stand, the negative opinions are in the minority right now, and it looks like Crime 101 is worth the price of admission. Whether these reviews help the film’s box office prospects remains to be seen. Crime 101 is opening over a crowded weekend that also features Wuthering Heights, Goat, and Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die (among other titles). There are a lot of films vying for audiences’ attention, so there’s no guarantee Crime 101 will parlay its reviews into a big box office haul. Still, it’s emerged as a great option for its target demographic.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Crime 101 Rotten Tomatoes score fluctuates over the next few days as more reviews come in. Right now, there are only 35 reviews, which is a very small sample size. That’s a fraction of what the final total should be; even if Crime 101 doesn’t receive as many reviews as a big studio tentpole blockbuster, there should be well over 100 reviews by the time everything is said and done. That means there’s a chance the score dips below Avengers: Endgame, but it likely won’t drop too far. Typically, the first wave of reviews is indicative of where the general consensus will land, and Crime 101 is a solid time at the movies.

