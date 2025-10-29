Prime Video Subscribers Have Just Three Days to Watch the Best 2000s Action Franchise

We’re approaching the end of a new month, which means every streaming service is preparing to load up with a brand new wave of titles for subscribers to dive into. With November right around the corner and Christmas set to follow not long after, everyone is shedding their spooky season skin and gearing up for holly and festive films and shows. Prime Video is among them, of course, bringing the likes of Miracle on 34th Street to the streamer along with other fan-favorites like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Uncle Buck. They’re also losing some major movies soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Prime Video’s additions to the streamer do come with a disadvantage: some titles expire and are removed entirely. In just a few days, three by Prime Video’s own admission, subscribers will lose access to all four of the Jason Bourne movies streaming on the platform. Not only will The Bourne Identity exit Prime Video, but it will leave alongside The Bourne Supremacy, The Bourne Ultimatum, and The Bourne Legacy. So if you feel the itch to return to these movies, you have until Friday night to watch them.

The Jason Bourne Trilogy Redefined Action

Adapting Robert Ludlum’s novel in a modern way, blending the early 2000s paranoia of government conspiracy with a distinct blend of action and thriller motifs, the Matt Damon-starring film was a breath of fresh air for moviegoers. Upon its release in 2002, The Bourne Identity was favorably received, but more importantly, it became the foundation for the entire franchise. Though Doug Liman brought his sensibilities to the first film as the director, it’s two sequels, 2004’s The Bourne Supremacy and 2007’s The Bourne Ultimatum, were directed by Paul Greengrass and pressed on the gas in defining action for the era.

With his two sequels, Greengrass was able to add a frenetic energy to the action of the films by using handheld cameras that brought the fights, gunplay, and chase scenes closer than ever. As a result, the camera in the Bourne sequels appears to be right in the mix of its most intense scenes, a stylistic decision that would ripple through action movies in Hollywood, influencing Daniel Craig’s take on James Bond and more.

Though the action in the film may be controversial for what many call its “Shaky cam” aesthetic. The Bourne trilogy remains a must-watch for fans of spy movies and action-thrillers in general. The writing, largely handled by Tony Gilroy, blends mystery and action into one of the most successful character pieces in action movie history, not to mention some playful connectivity that makes binging all three even better.

Where to Stream Jason Bourne Movies After They Leave Prime Video

As of this writing it’s unclear where the original Jason Bourne trilogy and 2012’s The Bourne Legacy will be streaming in November. Based on the current lists from all of the streaming services, none of them appear to have the Bourne films listed as new additions, meaning that when they leave Prime Video on Friday night/Saturday morning, they will not be available for streaming on any platform. Fans can obviously purchase or rent them on digital platforms, but free streaming is off the table.

The only good news is that Jason Bourne, the 2016 follow-up to the original trilogy of movies, is available for streaming. Though not as well-regarded as the other films in the series with Matt Damon, the film from Paul Greengrass can be watched on multiple streaming services as of this writing, including Peacock and HBO Max. That said, it may not fully scratch the itch of watching the original Bourne movies for most fans.