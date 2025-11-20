Prime Video Users Have Only Four Days to Watch the Best Sci-fi Movie of the 2010s

Prime Video has been one of the best streaming services to watch science fiction movies for years. As of this writing, subscribers to the service can find classic movies in the genre like John Carpenter’s Escape From New York and Bong Joon Ho’s 2006 hit The Host. There are even recent sci-fi hits that are available for streaming, including the animated film Transformers One, this year’s hit sci-fi horror hybrid Companion, and even last year’s amazing prequel film A Quiet Place: Day One. Even the TV side of sci-fi on Prime Video is filled with classic shows.

As is the case with the age of streaming, though, plenty of movies come and go on Prime Video, and the closer we get to the end of the month, the more likely that becomes. Though most movies leave streaming services at the start of a new month, Prime Video is about to lose one of its very best sci-fi movies that has been hiding there for some time, Dan Trachtenberg’s 10 Cloverfield Lane. Not only are subscribers about to lose the film, but the clock is ticking quickly.

10 Cloverfield Lane Remains One of Hollywood’s Most Unique Movies

As of this writing, yes, 10 Cloverfield Lane is still streaming on Prime Video, but it officially has the “leaving soon” banner attached to it when you search for the title. The good news for anyone who hasn’t seen it, or any sci-fi fan eager to revisit it, is that they have four more days to watch the film. The bad news is that come the transition from Sunday, November 23, to Monday, November 24, the film will disappear from Prime Video. There’s no word just yet on what streaming service may pick up 10 Cloverfield Lane next, though the ability to buy or rent the film on Prime Video will likely remain.

Released just nine years ago, back in 2016, 10 Cloverfield Lane broke all the rules that fans have come to expect from movies out of the Hollywood machine. The first is that the film was largely kept a secret, with minimal details released to hype it up. This proved to be helpful for the film as the tonal similarities that it shared with 2008’s Cloverfield began to make themselves known (regular people trapped in a surprising sci-fi story, which itself is a big mystery about what’s even real) and resulted in the movie being strategically shifted into a spiritual sequel to that movie. To make it even more unique, the title and trailer for 10 Cloverfield Lane weren’t even released until one month before it made its debut in theaters, a feat a studio would never dare to try again (even if it worked).

On top of the qualities surrounding its production and release that make it remarkable, 10 Cloverfield Lane is still one of the best mainstream sci-fi movies of the 2010s. In the film, Mary Elizabeth Winstead‘s Michelle is involved in a car accident and wakes up in a shocking location: a desolate basement dwelling where an unknown man, Howard (John Goodman), reveals to her that there’s been an attack on the outside and the air is unbreathable. As she attempts to adjust to a new life inside the bunker with Howard and another survivor, Emmett (John Gallagher Jr.), the story of what really happened on the outside and who Howard claims to be starts to unravel.

Boasting a 91% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes (which is actually higher than Cloverfield itself at 78%) and bringing in over $110 million at the global box office, 10 Cloverfield Lane is a sci-fi movie worth watching, but Prime Video only has it through this weekend.