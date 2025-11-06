7 Great Sci-Fi Movies That Nobody Saw, Ranked 

The sci-fi genre is full of iconic movies. Practically since the dawn of cinema, sci-fi has been a staple of the big screen, much as it had already become a staple of other media in the decades prior. Something about science fiction and blockbuster movies just goes hand in hand, and sci-fi stories often unfold on the big screen in spectacular fashion. The best sci-fi movies are able to influence not just the genre itself, but also the wider world of pop culture, earning a place in audiences’ collective hearts for generations. And, while the most successful sci-fi movies seem to have been universally acknowledged, there are still great titles that go overlooked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No matter how good they might be, there are always great sci-fi movies that nobody talks about. With every year seeing many major blockbuster releases, it’s not impossible for even good sci-fi movies to fly under the radar, fading into obscurity despite their quality. Unfortunately, when no one goes to see a movie, it fails to achieve measurable success, only further obscuring the movie to a wider audience due to the perception that supposed failure brings. However, that also means that there are some hidden gems out there in the sci-fi genre, and they’re well worth watching.

7) John Carter (2012)

2012’s John Carter has gone down in history as one of Disney’s biggest sci-fi movie flops, as it infamously failed to recoup its massive budget. The space opera, which is based on Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Barsoom series, tells the story of an American Civil War soldier who finds himself transported to Mars, where he becomes entangled in a power struggle with the fate of the planet hanging in the balance. Despite few people actually seeing John Carter, it’s an entertaining sci-fi spectacle that deserves far more attention than it gets.

6) Titan A.E. (2000)

When it was released in 2000, Titan A.E. struggled to compete with the movies of dominant animation studios such as Disney, Pixar, and DreamWorks. Instead, the movie was all but forgotten almost as soon as it appeared, and isn’t well-remembered today outside of its cult following. Even so, its voice cast, which features Matt Damon, Drew Barrymore, John Leguizamo, Bill Pullman, Nathan Lane, and Janeane Garofalo, speaks somewhat to the movie’s quality. It’s an excellent piece of animated sci-fi that unfairly slipped through the cracks, and it deserves to be seen by a much wider audience.

5) The Abyss (1989)

The Abyss is an interesting movie, and not just because of its sci-fi story. Commonly held as one of James Cameron’s most underrated films, The Abyss impressed critics upon release and also earned a respectable box office take, but still somehow never had the impact it should have. While it certainly has its fans, The Abyss is a sci-fi movie that nowhere near enough people saw, as it would otherwise have become one of the best-loved movies in the genre.

4) Dark City (1998)

There are several great 1990s sci-fi movies nobody talks about, but even fewer that no one seems to have even watched. Dark City is one of those movies, and despite something of a cult following, it’s a relatively obscure title, especially within the sci-fi genre. Despite the fact, or perhaps because, the movie boasts similarities to the story of The Matrix, Dark City never quite found the audience it otherwise should have. As it stands, not many people have watched it, which is utterly criminal.

3) Sunshine (2007)

Considering it was directed by Danny Boyle, written by Alex Garland, and boasts a star-studded cast featuring Cillian Murphy, Chris Evans, Rose Byrne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh, Sunshine is not as well-known as it could be. The sci-fi movie follows a group of astronauts in the year 2057 who embark on a dangerous mission to reignite the dying sun. It’s a brilliant piece of sci-fi horror with an incredibly tense atmospheric vibe, but sadly, it never quite got the attention it thoroughly deserved.

2) Gattaca (1997)

Since the genre’s very beginning, there has always been a rich history of dystopian sci-fi movies. Gattaca is sometimes hailed as one of the best, although it never seemed to quite find its audience outside of its cult following. Its story follows a genetically selective future society, providing an intriguing premise for the sci-fi thriller. Perhaps it’s exactly the movie’s unique narrative that made it more obscure than it deserved, but considering Gattaca‘s quality, it’s terrible that more people haven’t seen it.

1) Dredd (2012)

There are a few comic book movie flops that found cult followings, but none did so quite so frustratingly as 2012’s Dredd. Based on the 2000 AD comic book character of the same name, the movie features Karl Urban, Lena Headey, and Domhnall Gleeson. Not enough people saw it for the film to earn any traditional success, but the years since have seen it grow massively in popularity. However, the early failure was enough for sequel plans to stall, leading to Dredd becoming a disappointing standalone movie of exceptional quality.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!