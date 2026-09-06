Prime Video’s #1 Movie Is Getting Roasted by Viewers, “Spend That Time Taking a Walk or Reading a Book”

With just how atrocious it is, no one is quite sure how this movie has climbed the charts to take the #1 spot on Prime Video’s Top 10 Most Watched list. With complaints about everything from its script to its plot to the horrible acting of its lead, it’s honestly surprising that it’s still getting new viewers. Maybe it’s simply a case of misery loving company, or maybe people are struggling to believe it’s really as bad as others say, but despite the views it’s bringing in, there’s no way this movie escapes the dismal 8% critics’ rating it’s earned.

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The Runner, a Prime Video original starring Gal Gadot, centers on Maia Marten, a woman who prides herself on being self-sufficient and resourceful. She’s built an impressive career as a lawyer while juggling motherhood and her son’s complex medical needs. All seems well until Maia gets a phone call stating that her son has been kidnapped and will be killed unless she commits a murder first—the caller demands that Maia murder the star witness in her upcoming trial. But that’s not all; there are other rules in place, and Maia must keep moving, follow every command, and tell no one what’s happening on the other end of the line.

Yes, The Runner Really Is That Absurd—and Viewers Are Having a Field Day Trashing It

Gadot’s Maia is faster than planes, trains, and automobiles, if the movie is to be believed. But critics and casual viewers alike didn’t buy what The Runner was selling, and they quickly tore the movie to shreds for how ridiculous it was. “When Lola ran, we felt exhilaration and purpose through some exciting filmmaking. When Gal runs, it’s just running with bad acting, laughable puns, and a moving clock desperate to sell us on the urgency of watching someone jog,” says critic Eric Childress, who rated the movie 1 out of 4 stars. And that seems to be the general critic consensus: The Runner is little more than an anemic plot and Gadot’s exaggerated facial expressions that happen at all the wrong moments.

General audiences were also having no part of The Runner, and while it rated higher with them than with critics, earning a slightly less depressing 35%, they were not shy about airing their complaints. One viewer said, “This movie was worse than Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, which, at the time I watched it, was the worst movie I’d ever seen. Spend that time taking a walk or reading a book, as you can’t unwatch this turd or reclaim that time once it’s gone.” Really, when it comes to this movie, you have two choices: you either watch and see if it really is that bad (it is), or you take the reviews to heart and go read a book.