Tom Hanks’ Forgotten Comic Book Movie Is Quietly One of His Best (& It Stars a Future Superman)

When most people think about Tom Hanks’ best roles, there are a few films that immediately come to mind. His portrayal of the titular character in Forrest Gump is easily a top choice for many, alongside his role in Philadelphia, films he won back-to-back Best Actor Academy Awards for. Some people cite his performance in Cast Away or even his voice work as Sheriff Woody in the Toy Story franchise. And those are roles people cite for a good reason. They are indeed some of the actor’s most notable, most popular, and honestly some very good work. But there is one film that doesn’t get talked about nearly as much that is lowkey one of his absolute best and the craziest part is that it’s actually based on a comic book and, more than that, stars a future Superman actor as well.

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Based on the DC graphic novel of the same name, Road to Perdition was released in 2002. The story, set during the Great Depression, follows Hanks as mob enforcer Michael Sullivan who — along with his young son — embark on a journey of vengeance against the mobster who murdered their family. The film is not only incredibly well written and beautifully shot, but it also features a very stacked cast that includes Jude Law, Stanley Tucci, Daniel Craig, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Paul Newman in his final live-action theatrical performance, and, most interestingly a young Tyler Hoechlin in one of his earliest film roles. As DC fans know, Hoechlin would go on to play Clark Kent/Superman on The CW’s Supergirl and then Superman & Lois 14 years after the film’s release.

Road to Perdition Is Tom Hanks’ Best and Most Underappreciated Role

While many people forget about Road to Perdition in Hanks’ overall filmography, the reality is that it is every bit as noteworthy as his bigger hits. That isn’t to say that Road to Perdition itself wasn’t a hit — the film actually performed well with critics and at the box office. But what is really incredible about the film is just how good it is from start to finish, especially when it comes to Hanks’ Michael Sullivan. It all comes down to range. While Michael is a mob enforcer who is by no means a stranger to violence, it is how Michael reacts when that same violence hits his own family that sets things apart. This is a deep, complex dramatic role and while before this film we already knew his was capable of such things, it’s the fact that Michael isn’t necessarily a likeable or even decent man that is a real surprise. For the first time, we see Hanks as a brutal, violent killer. He’s terrifying as he needs to be and even when the audience understands where he’s coming from in wanting vengeance for his family, we never lose sight of the fact that this man isn’t a hero.

The result is a complex, deeply flawed, and exquisitely human character. He’s cold, he’s brutal, he’s almost emotionless, but he’s also a father trying to do right for his son in his own way — even when that way means killing a gangster in cold blood. Even the brutality of Hanks’ character performance is nuanced as well. We don’t necessarily see a lot of over-the-top violence. Instead, we see it in how Hanks carries himself, his expressions, and even the delivery of his lines. There is truly nothing like his performance in Road to Perdition even now more than two decades later. It’s absolutely incredible to behold and reminds us that while Hanks might be one of the most beloved and feel-good actors in Hollywood, he can deliver performances that will both break our hearts and leave us deeply uncomfortable. The result is a film that is a near perfect classic — and the actor’s finest performance.