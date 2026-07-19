Prime Video’s 2 Biggest Movies Actually Share a Secret Weapon That Makes Them Great

Prime Video is full of tons of great movies, but the streaming service’s two biggest films right now share a secret weapon that proves their success. Prime Originals make up a huge chunk of Prime Video’s streaming library, but tons of acquired films can be found on the platform as well. Two of 2026’s biggest theatrical releases have already hit Prime Video, and while it may not seem like it, they share a common link.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Franchises have been near-guaranteed box office successes for decades now, with the MCU, Star Wars, and more being critical and commercial darlings. However, 2026 has changed things. Movies like Moana, The Mandalorian and Grogu, Minions & Monsters, Supergirl, and more have underperformed in both fields, while original movies make up some of the year’s biggest hits.

Lord & Miller Were Involved In Project Hail Mary & The Sheep Detectives

Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives can both be found on Prime Video already, meaning that fans can watch some of the biggest and best movies of the year at home. Both of the films are based on books, but they aren’t based on major franchises, meaning that they weren’t guaranteed hits. Project Hail Mary wound up being one of the strongest box office performers of the year, making $684 million, while The Sheep Detectives‘ critical success made up for its weaker returns.

While Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives seem disconnected, they have a major link: Lord and Miller. The filmmaking duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have been one of the biggest in Hollywood in recent years, with them writing, directing, and producing all kinds of hits. In their early years, they created projects like Clone High and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs before they moved on to franchises like The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street. The duo then went on to work on even more successful projects, producing the Spider-Verse movies and The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Lord and Miller made their big return to directing in 2026, with them being behind Project Hail Mary. The duo’s incredible visuals and signature humor made the movie a massive hit, with it being one of their most successful movies yet. However, this isn’t their only movie from the year. 2026 also saw the release of The Sheep Detectives, which Lord and Miller were executive producers on. With the release of both movies, 2026 has been one of the duo’s strongest years yet, continuing a wave of successes that they have been riding since the 2000s.

Lord & Miller Keep Making Hit After Hit, And They Show No Signs Of Stopping

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation

Lord and Miller are two of the most consistent successes in Hollywood, and things will only get better for them in the future. Project Hail Mary has proven that the duo is capable of handling riskier live-action projects of different genres. Rather than just sticking to comedies, studios may trust Lord and Miller with larger projects in the sci-fi or adventure genres, something that was in jeopardy after their exit from Solo: A Star Wars Story. Their next directorial project hasn’t been revealed yet, but hopefully it will be their long-discussed adaptation of Andy Weir’s Artemis.

The duo also has an incredibly strong slate of upcoming projects they have produced. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will finally release in 2027, putting an end to the critically-acclaimed animated series. On top of that, they are producing a sequel to The Mitchells vs. the Machines, one of the best animated features on Netflix.

Outside of their established franchises, Lord and Miller have a few other projects that they are working on. According to THR, they are producing a new feature based on Archie Comics. THR has also reported that they are working on a feature adaptation of the TV show Murder, She Wrote, a formula that they already succeeded with when 21 Jump Street was released.

Based on the successes of Project Hail Mary and The Sheep Detectives, it only makes sense that Lord and Miller’s schedule will get fuller as time goes on. Lord and Miller have proven proficiency in live-action and animation, theatrical and streaming, and of course, comedy. The duo can handle most projects that studios throw at them, and many viewers can’t wait to see what they do next.