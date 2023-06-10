Hugh Grant in Talks To Join A24 Horror Movie From A Quiet Place Creators

Hugh Grant is currently in talks to join the next project from A Quiet Place creators, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. According to Deadline, the duo wrote the horror script and will be helming the project for A24. The movie is titled Heretic and the plot is rumored to follow "two Mormon missionaries who attempt to convert a man that turns out to be far more dangerous than they could have anticipated." According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Fabelmans' Chloe East is also in talks to join the production. While Grant's role is unknown, we're willing to guess he's up for the part of the dangerous man in question while East could be playing one of the missionaries.

Heretic is currently expected to begin production in July, but with the current WGA strike and possible SAG strike, the film could easily get pushed back. Beck and Woods are known best for penning A Quiet Place, and they recently co-wrote The Boogeyman, which is currently playing in theaters. This year, the duo wrote and directed the Adam Driver dinosaur movie, 65. Their directing credits also include Haunt, Nightlight, and three episodes of 50 States of Fright.

What Is A Quiet Place: Day One?

A Quiet Place: Day One went into production at the beginning of the year. The movie is being helmed by Pig director Michael Sarnoski, which means it's the first film of the franchise to be directed by someone other than John Krasinski. The script was penned by Jeff Nichols and is based on the characters created by Beck and Woods. The movie is set to star Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Lupita Nyong'o, Stranger Things breakout Joseph Quinn, and Hereditary's Alex Wolff. A Quiet Place Part II's Djimon Hounsou, who played "Man on Island" in the horror sequel, is also joining the prequel. A Quiet Place: Day One is currently scheduled to be released on March 8, 2024.

Is A Quiet Place 3 Happening?

A Quiet Place: Day One is just one of the upcoming movies in the horror franchise. A fourth film that follows the events of A Quiet Place: Part II is also in development and will be the third one directed by Krasinski. Day One is set for release in 2024, with A Quiet Place 3 set for 2025. Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller are producing A Quiet Place: Day One through their Platinum Dunes imprint, with Krasinski's Sunday Night banner co-producing, and his producing partner Allyson Seeger acting as executive producer of the prequel.

The film will presumably tackle the larger story of humanity beginning to fight back against the aliens after Part II saw Regan (Millicent Simmonds) teaching people how to weaponize the high-pitch frequency discovered through her hearing aids, which can stun the aliens and leave their weak point exposed for the kill.

Stay tuned for more updates about Heretic.