Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Trailer Teaser Released

DreamWorks Animation has released a teaser for the upcoming trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Check it out below! In this sequel to the 2011 Puss in Boots film (a spinoff of DreakWorks’ Shrek franchise), we’ll see Antonio Banderas return as the titular swashbuckling cat with the nifty set of boots, in an adventure that will see him discover “that his passion for adventure has taken its toll: he has burned through eight of his nine lives. Puss sets out on an epic journey to find the mythical Last Wish and restore his nine lives.”

Cats have 9 lives, right? What’s the worst that could happen? In 8 days, see the #PussInBoots #TheLastWish trailer. pic.twitter.com/buLjkuJfhb — DreamWorks Animation (@Dreamworks) March 7, 2022

The Puss in Boots sequel has taken a long road to get to the screen – as long as a decade since the first movie came out. In fact, Antonio Banderas felt comfortable enough to talk up that movie (at the time titled “Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves”) as far back as 2014:

“We started the new one four days ago. [Puss in Boots] did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants. He’s one of my favorite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we’re doing another one.”

Banderas’ version of Puss in Boots has indeed been gracing the screen since 2004 when he made his onscreen debut in Shrek 2. Puss in Boots was such a breakout hit as a character that DreamWorks brought him back for two more Shrek movies after that, before giving him his first spinoff film. It’s all that surprising that the character and his solo franchise got lost in the shuffle; DreamWorks built big new franchises like Kung Fu Panda and How To Train Your Dragon in the late 2000s, which then took the spotlight for much of the 2010s. At this point, the Puss in Boots movie franchise feels more like vintage nostalgia than anything else.

The trailer for Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will be released next Tuesday.