Puss in Boots Sequel Starring Antonio Banderas Gets 2022 Release Date

There's no need to pout because universal has finally announced a release for its long-awaited follow-up to Puss in Boots. The film, which is titled Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, has been confirmed to have a release date of Friday, September 23, 2022. The film will be directed by Joel Crawford and produced by Mark Swift, who both previously worked on the recent DreamWorks smash hit The Croods: A New Age. The studio also set a Friday, April 15, 2022 release date for The Bad Guys, an adaptation of the Scholastic book series of the same name.

A sequel to Puss in Boots 2 has been in the works almost ever since the 2011 film was first released. Guillermo del Toro, who executive produced the initial film, confirmed that a couple of drafts had been in place as early as 2012.

“We started the new one four days ago," series star Antonio Banderas told Collider in 2014. "It did incredibly well with audiences and critics, all around the world, and the character is going to keep going. With Jeffrey [Katzenberg], whatever he wants. He’s one of my favorite producers. This character was born almost 12 years ago. We have had a lot of fun with him, and it seems that audiences do, too. So, we’re doing another one.”

In 2014, the film was confirmed to be titled Puss in Boots 2: Nine Lives & 40 Thieves, and was initially scheduled to be released in 2018, only to be pulled from the release schedule after corporate restructuring. The newer updates surrounding the sequel began to arrive in 2018, although the news of Crawford and Swift's involvement appears to be new.

In the meantime, DreamWorks and Netflix have brought fans a small-screen extension of the Puss in Boots franchise, with the six-season run of the animated series The Adventures of Puss in Boots. The series is a prequel to the events of the original film.

