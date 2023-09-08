Quentin Tarantino Reveals Plans to Film Final Movie in LA

Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, The Movie Critic, is expected to be the director's tenth and final movie, so fans are eager to find out more about the project. Tarantino previously confirmed the story is set in California in 1977 and is "based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." According to Deadline, Tarantino revealed today that The Movie Critic will be his latest project to be filmed in Los Angeles.

"I love shooting in California," Tarantino shared. "I started directing movies here and it is only fitting that I shoot my final motion picture in the cinema capital of the world ... There is nothing like shooting in my hometown; the crews are the best I've ever worked with, and the locations are amazing. The producers and I are thrilled to be making #10 in Los Angeles."

According to the report, Tarantino's next project was one of 16 films conditionally approved for $77.8 million in total tax incentives by the California Film Commission. Of that total, Tarantino takes away $20,213,000.

"While production is now drastically reduced, today's news about projects in our tax credit program signals there will be a much-welcome surge in California-based production once the strikes are resolved," CFC Executive Director Colleen Bell shared Friday amidst the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes.

Projects are required to begin production within 180 days after getting the credits, but Deadline points out that "force majeure" will likely kick in to protect the projects from losing their incentives.

What Is The Movie Critic About?

While speaking with Deadline, Tarantino confirmed that the project is based on a real-life figure, but not a person audiences probably already know about.

The story is set in California in 1977 and is "based on a guy who really lived, but was never really famous, and he used to write movie reviews for a porno rag." Tarantino explained, "He wrote about mainstream movies and he was the second-string critic. I think he was a very good critic. He was as cynical as hell. His reviews were a cross between early Howard Stern and what Travis Bickle [from Taxi Driver] might be if he were a film critic ... Think about Travis's diary entries. But the porno rag critic was very, very funny. He was very rude, you know. He cursed. He used racial slurs. But his sh-t was really funny. He was as rude as hell."

With the character being in his mid-30s during the course of the film, Tarantino is not expected to look to his former collaborators to play the lead, however, he did admit that he does have someone in mind for the role.

"He wrote like he was 55 but he was only in his early to mid-30s. He died in his late thirties. It wasn't clear for a while but now I've done some more research and I think it was it was complications due to alcoholism," the filmmaker shared. "I haven't decided yet but it's going to be somebody in the 35-year-old ballpark. It'll definitely be a new leading man for me ... I do have an idea of somebody I can imagine doing it really well."

Stay tuned for more updates about The Movie Critic.