Rambo: Last Blood Trailer Done as a Home Alone Movie

The world got its first look at the trailer for Rambo: Last Blood, which showcased Sylvester Stallone’s John Rambo as an old and grizzled ex-warrior, who gets pulled into one last fight. That battle will see Rambo take on a violent Mexican cartel, and from the look of things, the setting for the final fight will be Rambo’s family home.

Well, the footage we got in the Last Blood trailer of Rambo booby-trapping his home and brutally killing enemies immediately made fans jump to one clear association: Home Alone. After the idea got into our heads, we simply couldn’t get it out, so we here at Comicbook.com have mashed up Rambo and Home Alone for your viewing pleasure.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the parody trailer for Home Alone: Last Blood above!

Our story is simple: Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) has grown up and become a grizzled old man, living in a remote home. As Kevin waxes philosophic about his violent past battling home invaders, it’s revealed that Harry and Marv, the infamous Wet/Sticky Bandits have broken out of jail (again) – and this time, they’re looking to get revenge on Kevin for putting them away. Of course, time has only made Kevin that much better at creating deadly traps – a lesson that Harry and Marv are about to learn, for the very last time.

Seriously though: The Home Alone aspect of Rambo: Last Blood gives the film an especially fun edge, which fans are overwhelmingly loving, judging by reactions. It will be hard for Stallone to top the almost cartoonishly violent and gory climax to Rambo 4 – but this certainly puts him in the running.

Meanwhile, Macaulay Culkin actually gave fans a look at what grown-up Kevin McCallister is up to these days – thanks to Google Home’s ad campaign for the holiday season. Those series of commercials imagined Adult Kevin waking up home alone again – only this time, with Google Home there to assist him. They’re pretty great commercials full of nostalgia – so check them out if you haven’t.

Here’s the synopsis for Rambo: Last Blood:

“Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.“

Rambo: Last Blood hits theaters on September 20th.