‘Rambo V’: Sylvester Stallone Releases New Photo Of Bow And Arrow In Action

Rambo’s going out for last blood next year, and a new photo shows that he is as deadly from long range as he is up close and personal.

Sylvester Stallone is suiting up as John Rambo one more time in Rambo V: Last Blood, and while previous photos from the set have focused on the knives and guns he is taking into battle, this one features him wielding a bow and arrow. From films past we know that Rambo is pretty deadly with any weapon he wields, from a Gatling gun to a feather and a can of paint, so you know the person on the other end of that arrow is screwed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the new photo below.

“Death is coming your way, and there’s nothing in this world you can do to stop it…” Rambo said calmly to the gang of killers. #rambo5″

Stallone has enjoyed the journey of this character, and after wrapping on the film shared some thoughts on it on social media.

Well, that was it. That was my final shot, and Rambo 5 Last Blood, at least that’s what they’re calling it thus far. And it’s been an amazing journey, it really has. This character was presented to me in 1980, and no one wanted to do it. As a matter of fact, I was the 11th choice. People looked at this like sort of almost a cursed project. I looked at it and said ‘this is an amazing opportunity.’”

The rest is history, and we can’t wait to see how this last adventure turns out.

Adrian Grunberg is directing Rambo V while Matt Cirulnick and Stallone wrote the script. Producing are Kevin King Templeton and Les Weldon and executive producing are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, and Boaz Davidson. The film stars Stallone (John Rambo), Paz Vega (Carmen Delgado), Sergio Peris-Mencheta (Hugo Martinez), Yvette Monreal (Gabrielle), Adriana Barraza (Maria), Sheila Shah (Alejandra), and Diana Bermudez (Juanita).

You can check out the official description for Rambo V: Last Blood below.

“Rambo teams up with a journalist to track down and rescue a group of local girls that have been kidnapped by a Mexican sex trafficking ring, after trying to settle down to a quiet peaceful life stateside at the family ranch in Arizona after spending decades abroad.”

Rambo V: Last Blood currently has no release date.