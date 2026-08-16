Ratatouille 2 Update is Good News for Fans After Being Told It Will Never Happen

If you tuned into Disney Entertainment’s D23 presentation, it’s clear that sequels of popular franchises are very much still a major factor in Disney’s plans. Sequels like The Incredibles 3, Frozen 3, Coco 2, Lilo & Stitch 2, and Zootopia 3 are all part of Disney’s upcoming slate, while Toy Story 5, Moana 2, and Inside Out 2 have been released to great success over the past few years. One film that seemed like it would never get a sequel was Ratatouille, but a new update is good news for those who would love to see a Ratatouille 2 down the road.

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At D23, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter spoke with Omelete about Ratatouille potentially getting a sequel, and unlike Brad Bird’s stance, Docter seems much more open to the possibility. “You never know. We’re always exploring to see what we can do with these characters. You know, what often happens is you take these characters through an arc, they change, they become the best version of themselves… And then where do you go? If you’ve already gotten there, what’s left to do? I think that’s the challenge with this particular title,” Docter said.

Pete Docter. Head of Pixar, says a ‘RATATOUILLE’ sequel is still a possibility.



“We’re always exploring to see what we can do with these characters.”



(Source: @omelete) pic.twitter.com/khmVCjZrY2 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

Disney’s Sequel Focus Makes Ratatouille Far More Likely (But That’s Not A Bad Thing)

When Bob Iger returned to Disney as CEO, one of the shifts he made was to refocus on major franchises and sequels. That didn’t mean everything was a sequel or continuation, but it did mean that there were going to be more sequels in the mix moving forward. As we’ve seen since then, that has definitely been the case, and if you kept up with D23, you know what isn’t changing anytime soon.

This means that while some characters or properties might have been completely off the table previously, that may not be the case anymore. That’s no clearer than with Ratatouille, as director Brad Bird shot down any interest in wanting to do a sequel, saying, “No, we told that story.” You could say that about most of Pixar’s films, including Inside Out, Toy Story, and Incredibles, and yet those all received incredibly successful sequels that were still held to the same high standard of quality Pixar is known for.

As Disney navigates an ever-turbulent entertainment industry, most of their beloved franchises are going to get a second look, and if you’re sitting on a potential goldmine with Remy and Linguini, odds are something will happen with it in the future.

The film ends with Remy and Linguini now running their own restaurant, which is not only a feel-good ending as a whole but also a perfect foundation for a sequel. Seeing how they build that restaurant up or have to deal with sudden competition from another restaurant could lead to all sorts of fun scenarios, as would having another animal in the mix since Remy has now opened up that door. The world is just too rich to never explore it again, and hopefully fans get a chance to return to that world in the future.