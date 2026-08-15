Frozen 3’s Magical First Footage Reveals Evil New Villain And Romantic Interest For Olaf

It’s been six years since Frozen 2 hit theaters, and it’s long overdue for a return to Arendelle. Thankfully, that’s actually happening next year, as Frozen 3 will allow fans to reunite with Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven, though there will likely be some new characters in the mix as well. At D23, Disney decided to give fans their first look at the upcoming sequel with brand new footage, and you can watch it and get all the new details below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First Disney revealed brand-new concept art that featured all five characters looking out on an absolutely stunning vista, which had two blazing pink lines moving through the sky. Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel came out and sang a new original song from the film, and then Josh Gad came out and sang a song for Samantha, a new girl snowman who will be a romantic interest of Olaf’s in the movie, and she’s absolutely adorable.

Josh Gad performs a new song, “Oooh Samantha” teasing Olaf’s crush in FROZEN 3. #D23 pic.twitter.com/4HEM54mE1x — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 15, 2026

Then Disney revealed a sneak peek at the anticipated sequel, which featured new looks for Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Sven, and Kristoff. This all seems to take place during the wedding of Anna and Kristoff, which is interrupted by a powerful and evil villain known as the Ice Queen. After the attack, Elsa is seen holding a piece of ice from the aftermath, and it appears that the group will then go out in search of this Ice Queen throughout the film.

FROZEN 3 VAI TER UMA PRINCESA DO MAL COMO VILÃ! ELA ATRAPALHA O CASAMENTO DE ANNA pic.twitter.com/Rq3WLpHi4f — omelete (@omelete) August 15, 2026

Frozen 3 Is Set To Be A Box Office Powerhouse, But Will It Beat Inside Out 2?

When Frozen 2 hit theaters in 2019, it was a bona fide box office smash. It would deliver over $477 million domestically and over $972 million internationally for an impressive $1.4 billion worldwide. That’s what made Inside Out 2’s box office performance even more impressive, as Pixar’s anticipated sequel would end up delivering over $652 million domestically and over $1 billion internationally for a worldwide total of $1.6 billion.

While Toy Story 5 did incredibly well with over $1 billion worldwide, it didn’t overtake Inside Out 2, but Frozen 3 has the potential to surpass it and set a new record in the process. The question is, will it actually happen given the rather uneven and unpredictable box office results over the past year.

While it is true that there have been a wealth of underperforming films this year from major franchises and properties, few bets are as solid as Frozen. There’s a reason that even after 6 years, there’s no shortage of Elsa, Anna, and Olaf merchandise on store shelves, and the various shorts have received a welcome reception as well.

If anyone is going to pass Inside Out 2, it’s Frozen 3, especially if it ends up focused on the wedding of Anna and Kristoff. That will make an already big sequel that much more important to the franchise and longtime fans, and hopefully we’ll learn more details about the film sooner rather than later.

Frozen 3 hits theaters on November 24th, 2027