Ratatouille Director Shoots Down Sequel For One of Pixar’s Most-Loved Films

With Toy Story 5 in theaters and Incredibles 3 on the way, Disney and Pixar are certainly open to expanding franchises with sequels, and that is likely going to become even more prevalent moving forward. There are several films in Pixar’s library that fans would love to see included in those sequel plans, but for one particularly hoped-for sequel, the director of Ratatouille has shot down any possible plans, and he’s also shot down another sequel idea that isn’t part of Pixar’s library.

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In an interview with Collider, Ratatouille director Brad Bird was asked if he had any interest in a Ratatouille sequel, and it was an easy no, but Bird also included another one of his beloved films in that answer, The Iron Giant. “No. I don’t. They’ve made little feints towards that to see how I would react. They’ll, like, crack a joke, but the joke will be a little bit serious, like, ‘Would you?’ And I’m like, ‘No, we told that story’,” Bird said.

“Any time you do something that ends up connecting with people, they automatically think, ‘How about another?’ People have mentioned it about The Iron Giant, which is hilarious to me because the film didn’t succeed at all in its initial release. It’s caught up in time, but what would you do to follow that up? He’s lumbering around, still undiscovered? In other words, to me, that story is told,” Bird said.

Would Ratatouille and The Iron Giant Be Perfect For Sequels?

Ratatouille is one of Pixar’s more beloved films, and not only has it held up immensely well, but Remy as a character has continued to show up in all sorts of Disney projects. It’s not shocking to learn that some within Disney and Pixar would be interested in a sequel happening either, as even with a $150 million budget, the film still did extremely well with a worldwide box office haul of over $623 million.

The Iron Giant is another beloved film, but appreciation for it has grown substantially over time. When it was released in theaters, The Iron Giant came in way under its budget of $70 million with a worldwide box office total of over $23 million. Over time though the film has become a cult classic, and in many ways, the film felt a bit ahead of its time.

As for how both films ended, while they both delivered satisfying and emotional endings to their respective films, they both still leave plenty of room for future adventures. While Bird might feel those stories have been told, it’s difficult to imagine that fans wouldn’t want to see a new adventure with Remy and Linguini now that they are successful restaurant owners.

Meanwhile, the Iron Giant’s sacrifice drew plenty of tears, but it was also revealed that he’s rebuilding himself, which again leaves some great runway for another adventure at some point in time. Whether or not we get either of those sequels remains to be seen, but as of now, it’s not looking too likely.

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