Incredibles 3 Concept Art and Plot Details Confirmed by Pixar, Including Their Version of the Avengers

Pixar is hot off the $1 billion success of Toy Story 5, but there’s another major Pixar franchise returning for a sequel, and it stars the delightful family of superheroes, The Incredibles. The first Incredibles was released back in 2004, and it wasn’t until 2018 that we got a proper sequel. Thankfully, that’s not the case with Incredibles 3, as it is slated to hit in 2028, and Disney gave fans and the franchise’s version of The Avengers at D23.

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During the D23 Disney Entertainment Presentation, Disney revealed the first concept art for The Incredibles 3, which features Mr. Incredible in what appears to be his original costume, holding up a giant orb of some kind to save several civilians, with cameras going off all around him. This ties into the fact that after the events of The Incredibles 2, superheroes are once again legal, though not all supers are good.

Since supers are once again legal, it makes sense that there’s an organization with its own headlining team, and in this universe, it’s the SHL, which stands for Superhero League. This is a team of corporate superheroes, so you are definitely going to see some similarities to groups like the Avengers and the Justice League.

This Looks To Be The Last Incredibles Movie

One of the noteworthy moments of the presentation came when it was confirmed that The Incredibles 3 was on track to hit theaters in 2028, as it was also mentioned that this film was rounding out the trilogy. That feels purposeful, and it suggests that The Incredibles 3 could very well be the final film in the main series.

That doesn’t mean you can’t have spinoffs or even an animated series, but when you go out of your way to highlight that, it does feel like that’s for a reason. It also fits with where the story of this film seems to be going anyway, as one of the other highlighted elements is that this time around the kids are taking more action, so expect Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack (who is still an adorable superpowered baby) to lead more of the charge this time around.

Pixar has debuted the logo for The Incredibles 3 – in which the kids are taking center stage as the heroes.



The film will also feature the SHL: the Superhero League – corporate super heroes. pic.twitter.com/zGk5NHXNn0 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

Now, while the plan could very well be to stop with a third film, that all depends on the box office. If Incredibles 3 is a smash hit, and there’s no reason to think it won’t be, then assuredly there will at least be some thought of what to do with the franchise next, and if that means another movie.

We’ll have to wait and see on that front, but honestly, I’d love to see a next generation of Incredibles movies that moves forward in time where the kids are older and out on their own as a team. How do the parents deal with that, and as Jack-Jack grows up, how does he see the world and operate in it, especially given that he’s probably the most powerful of all of them. Compelling questions, and I’d love to see at least some of them answered down the line.

The Incredibles 3 hits theaters in 2028.