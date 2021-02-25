Ray Donovan Movie Coming To Showtime, Will Continue Series Storyline

✖

Ray Donovan is getting a feature-length film revival one Showtime. The Ray Donovan movie will continue the events of the Showtime TV series, which was hit with surprise cancellation after season 7; it will also flashback to Ray's younger years. The story of Hollywood fixer Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) and his crooked Boston family was cut short on a major cliffhanger, and fans have been hoping for this kind of revival. Schreiber will be returning as Ray Donovan, as well as co-writing the film's script with series showrunner David Hollander, who will also direct. Jon Voight will return as Ray's criminal father Mickey Donovan.

At the end of Ray Donovan Season 7, the deepest secrets of the Donovan family finally bubbled up to the surface and tore everything apart. Ray Learned the truth about his dead sister Bridget - that she had essentially been pimped out, raped, impregnated, and rejected by Jim Sullivan, patriarch of the rival Boston crime family. The Donovans' feud with the Sullivans has been at the core of the series since it began (with James Woods' Patrick Sullivan in season 1). Just when it looked like peace could be made with the romance between Ray and Molly Sullivan (Jim's daughter), that ugly history ruined everything.

The show ended with Ray executing Jim Sullivan point-blank in cold-blooded, with Molly aware of the vendetta. Jim's maniac son Declan Sullivan got in a shootout with Mickey over old money, that left Ray's daughter Bridget's husband Smitty shot dead in the street. With Mickey having caused pain and broken hearts for two generations of Bridget Donovan's - and their whole family - Ray headed off after Mickey (who is on the lamb) to end the cycle of pain and violence with one final violent act.

The details of this Ray Donovan movie reported by Variety Include mention of the fact that it will jump between Ray's hunt for Mickey in the present day, and their history 30 years ago that led to the bloody schism between father and son.

Gary Levine, co-president of Entertainment for Showtime, released a statement, saying: "When ‘Ray Donovan’ went off our air after seven great seasons, we heard from so many of its loyal fans that they were not ready to say goodbye to Ray and the wonderfully dysfunctional Donovan clan. And so, for them, we are delighted that Liev and David are creating a thrilling new chapter of this iconic series.”

