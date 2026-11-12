New Ray Gunn Trailer Reveals Netflix’s Answer to Avengers: Doomsday

Netflix has released a new trailer for Brad Bird’s Ray Gunn, which gives us a second glimpse at the retro-futuristic city of Metropia. The animated sci-fi adventure has been in development for over 30 years, and its stunning world feels like the Tomorrowland movie Bird promised us but never delivered in 2015. Ray Gunn, starring Sam Rockwell and Scarlett Johansson, will be on Netflix December 18th, the same day Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters.

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Rockwell is Raymond Gunn, a private detective investigating a mystery involving aliens, murder, and a pop star named Venus Nova, voiced by Johansson. The new footage reveals more of Metropia’s skyline and bustling streets. It also shows a shopkeeper selling Gunn a very cool teleportation ray gun. The first trailer already set up that Venus Nova is more than just a femme fatale, while this preview gives us a better look at the trappings of the future.

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Brad Bird Is Finally Giving Us the Tomorrowland We Wanted

Bird previously mined retro-futurism in the George Clooney starrer Tomorrowland. That film promised a bustling futuristic city but delivered a dead one. Ray Gunn looks like the movie we were promised. Metropia is full of flying cars, jetpacks, aliens, and towering Art Deco skyscrapers. There is a dark side to the city, with corruption lurking beneath its shiny surface. Bird has been developing Ray Gunn for over 30 years. His original pitch was ‘The Maltese Falcon meets Buck Rogers‘. Bird looked at how Art Deco might have evolved if World War II hadn’t happened, according to Netflix’s production notes. The result is reminiscent of the retro-futuristic New York of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Michael Giacchino, who also scored The Fantastic Four, Tomorrowland and The Incredibles for Bird, composed the score for Ray Gunn.

Tom Waits provides the voice for Gunn’s one-eyed alien partner Eye-Ra. The feature also stars Bobby Cannavale, Alan Tudyk, Matt Berry, and Michelle Rodriguez. Waits has an a fun link to Johansson. She actually put out an album of covers of his songs, Anywhere I Lay My Head, in 2008. Besides acting, Johansson also sings in Ray Gunn, performing original songs by Kimbra.

An original sci-fi adventure from the director of The Incredibles and Ratatouille, Bird has also emphasized that Ray Gunn isn’t necessarily a children’s movie. The director wants to challenge the idea that animation has to be family entertainment. Its mix of murder, organized crime, and film noir gives him an opportunity to tell a more mature story without abandoning the visual imagination of his Pixar films. Bird addressed Hollywood’s reliance on sequels in the production notes. “We don’t just want to see Roman-numeral movies,” he said. The director has spent 30 years trying to bring Ray Gunn to the screen. Now, after a false start with Tomorrowland, audiences will finally get to explore Brad Bird’s vision of the future. Ray Gunn opens in select theaters December 4th before arriving on Netflix December 18th.