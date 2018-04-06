‘Ready Player One’ Reveals Japanese Poster

The Twitter page for Warner Bros. Japan has unveiled the Japanese poster for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One.

The easter-egg packed one sheet includes the time-traveling DeLorean from Back to the Future, the roaring T-Rex from Jurassic Park, over-sized ape King Kong, Street Fighter‘s Chun Li, with prime poster real estate reserved for Akira, Gundam and The Iron Giant.

Also spotted on the poster are DC Comics characters Batman and Deathstroke.

These are just a few of the long list of easter eggs and references included in Ready Player One, which follows impoverished orphan Wade Watts (X-Men: Dark Phoenix‘s Tye Sheridan), who journeys into an expansive virtual reality universe known as OASIS in search of a personal fortune left behind by freshly-deceased eccentric genius James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

Halliday has left a Easter egg hidden in the VR world, igniting a contest that sees users plugging into the digital macrocosm where pop culture’s most iconic creations all play a part in the virtual treasure hunt.

The movie, based on author Ernest Cline’s novel, is the latest blockbuster from storied director Steven Spielberg — whose own works helped inspire Ready Player One.

“I could not have written Ready Player One if I didn’t grow up on a steady diet of Spielberg movies,” Cline said in a featurette released by Warner Bros.

“It would have been a different story, or I might not have written it at all. His work is woven into the fabric of my life. Everybody, I think, who dreams of making movies dreams of getting to work with him. It’s a dream come true.”

Spielberg hailed the novel as “the most amazing flash-forward and flashback of all time,” similarly praising its author as a “visionary” who “has seen the future before any of us could have possibly even imagined it.”

The pop culture mash-up opened to $53 million at the domestic box office, winning first place in its opening weekend. In its first week in theaters, Ready Player One brought in over $238 million worldwide.

Ready Player One is now playing. The film reaches Japanese theaters April 20.