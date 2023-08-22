Zack Snyder Announces Rebel Moon Video Game

Zack Synder has revealed that Rebel Moon is getting a video game. Zack Snyder is a very, very distinct director, known for his incredibly strong visuals, bombastic action, and big, philosophical ideas. People are divided on how successful he is at executing these ideas, but it has been suggested Snyder would be better suited for a video game. At one time, he was going to lead the charge on video games. Following the release of 300, Snyder signed a deal with EA to help make a handful of video games which never saw the light of day, unfortunately. However, Snyder is returning the world of gaming very soon.

Zack Snyder took to the stage at Gamescom to debut a new trailer for Rebel Moon, a new Star Wars-inspired sci-fi film he's making for Netflix. Snyder has spoken at length that this is the beginning of a big new franchise and has aspirations to kickstart a multi-media series. Two Rebel Moon movies are already on the way and Snyder confirms a video game is as well, something he'd previously teased. Snyder stated it would be a co-op RPG where players can create their own rebel, but wasn't able to share much else at this time. The game is being developed by Super Evil Megacorp, a mobile game developer that has partnered with Netflix. It will be exclusive to Netflix members and have four-player co-op, as confirmed by a blog post from the developer:

"As you can see from the trailer, the universe of Rebel Moon is vast and exotic, dark and dangerous; truly a fantasy primed for rich storytelling and the committed dreams of our development team," reads part of the post. "Building worlds is our passion and the opportunity to collaborate on this one has been a dream come true making us equal parts excited and terrified by the creative challenge ahead. Our studio has learned a great deal about cooperative play from Vainglory, Catalyst Black, and TMNT: Splintered Fate and we are intending to take all of those learnings and push them to the next level."

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire will hit Netflix on December 22nd. Are you excited for the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.