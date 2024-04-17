Rebel Moon Writer Confirms Both Snyder Cuts Will Hit Netflix This Year (Exclusive)

The Rebel Moon adventure continues this weekend with the release of Zack Snyder's new film, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. The new installment follows just a few months after the release of Part One back in December, but fans of Snyder's are still waiting for a potentially more important release. These two Netflix original sci-fi films are rated PG-13, but Snyder was also given the green light to release longer, R-rated cuts of the films, which has become something of a calling card for him. Snyder often touts his director's cuts as the "real cuts" of the films he makes, and fans fortunately won't have to wait too much longer to see his complete vision for Rebel Moon.

Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the extended director's cut of either Rebel Moon film, but we can confirm that both cuts will be out sometime this year. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Rebel Moon screenwriter and frequent Snyder collaborator Kurt Johnstad about the release of The Scargiver, and he revealed that the Snyder Cuts of the Rebel Moon films will be getting a simultaneous debut in 2024.

"Yeah, you're going to see them this year for sure," Johnstad told us. "From what I've been told... I can't give you a date, I know there is a date but I can't give you that date. But you'll see them. What I've been told by Zack, and I believe that this is allowed to be said, that both movie one and movie two will be released on the same day at the same time. So sometime in 2024, you can sit down and for six hours have a non-interrupted experience of Zack Snyder."

So not only will fans be able to watch the official Snyder Cuts of the two Rebel Moon films this year, they'll also be able to experience the entire story as one complete saga. The Child of Fire very much plays as the first half of a story, instead of a standalone film. Releasing both parts on the same day will allow the complete story to be told at the same time.

There will be several differences between the Snyder Cuts and the original versions, but one of the biggest will be the tone and ratings of the films. Snyder's final editions will be longer, bloodier, and definitely R-rated.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver hits Netflix on April 19th.