Rebel Moon: Part 2 - The Scargiver New Trailer Released By Netflix

Netflix has released a trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, their hugely anticipated second part to Zack Snyder's space opera. While the first part debuted just a few months ago, Rebel Moon – Part Two is only a month away now, set to debut in mid-April. Snyder's original idea was to release them as close together as humanly possible, with the filmmaker taking the Lord of the Rings philosophy to an extreme and conceiving them as two parts of the same one movie, which could come out as close together as a single month (had the studio been down for that).

Following the end of the first part of Rebel Moon, The Scargiver sets up Kora for an epic rematch with the recently-resurrected Admiral Atticus Noble. Brought back by arcane tech, Noble's father Regent Balisarius set him on a quest to bring Kora back to The Imperium at all costs.

You can see the trailer below.

With the second movie just around the corner, Snyder has been talking about the possibility of expanding his Star Wars-like universe with more installments down the line. Rebel Moon has already spawned comics, toys, and a video game in its handful of months on the market, so it would not be surprising to see Netflix buy in.

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand the Tyrant.

Here's the official synopsis for the sequel:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, AnthonyHopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver will debut on Netflix on April 19.