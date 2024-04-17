Zack Snyder Reveals How Much of Rebel Moon 3 Has Already Been Developed

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver is hitting Netflix, but how much of Rebel Moon 3 does Zack Snyder have ready to follow?

Zack Snyder's second Rebel Moon movie, The Scargiver, is hitting Netflix this week – but when will we see Rebel Moon 3?

While doing press for Rebel Moon – Part 2: The Scargiver, Zack Snyder talked about where things stand with development on Rebel Moon 3, and how long it would be before the threequel could be ready to go:

"I don't think it would take too long. Because [screenwriters] Kurt [Johnstad] and I and Shay [Hatten], we know exactly where the story goes. We've got it all figured out. It's all whiteboarded out and I've written probably the first like 20 pages of the third movie. So it wouldn't be that big of a deal to get to it. But we'll see."

When we joked with Snyder that he makes it all sound so easy, he clarified that "I wouldn't say it's easy, but we can get to it."

That's no mere boast, either: Snyder and his collaborators have a massive Rebel Moon franchise timeline, which

What Is Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver About?

(Photo: Netflix)

In the sequel to Snyder's space-bound epic, Kora (Sofia Boutella) and her revolutionary recruits face an enemy they thought they'd defeated: Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein) and the Imperium legion he commands from the bridge of his flagship dreadnought, the King's Gaze. It will take all of their combined skills to free the villagers of Veldt from the grip of Motherworld – and to free themselves from their own tragic pasts. Kora and the surviving warriors prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

Rebel Moon Cast Explained

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver brings back Sofia Boutella (Kingsman) as Kora, the titular Scargiver, and Ed Skrein (Deadpool) returns from the grave as the evil Atticus Noble. The other rebels introduced in Part One are also back, including Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones), Djimon Hounsou (Aquaman), Doona Bae (Cloud Atlas), Staz Nair, and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of evolving robot guardian Jimmy. Part Two also stars Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Ingvar Sigurðsson, Alfonso Herrera, Cary Elwes, Rhian Rees, Elise Duffy, Sky Yang, and Charlotte Maggi.

Rebel Moon 1&2 will stream exclusively on Netflix.