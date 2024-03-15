Rebel Moon Director Zack Snyder Teases More Movies After Scargiver

Zack Snyder says that he wants to make more Rebel Moon movies. SFX Magazine spoke to the director about the Netflix franchise. He revealed that there's some stories that he would love to tell in this universe. It's no secret that there's more Rebel Moon to come. Anyone who has seen Part One knows that this whole thing is setting up a massive space opera. However, Snyder also acknowledges that the decision isn't completely his. Netflix holds a lot of the cards in the equation. However, the chart performance of Rebel Moon might go a long way to insuring there's a third installment. Until it gets announced, the filmmaker will keep on noodling when it comes to the franchise.

"If we were to go forward and make more movies, we know the goal," Snyder told the outlet. "The fact that we do know where it's going allows us to make sure that other stories [from other writers, in other media] don't do something that's not consistent.

He added, "I think in an ideal world, we'd definitely have a longer arc to this giant universe, and then at that point I would be happy to hand it off to someone else. But I know what I want to do with it."

Zack Snyder On Barbie's Success

(Photo: Netflix/Max)

Recently, Snyder has made more headlines for a comment he made on Joe Rogan's podcast. He talked about the sheer number of people who saw Rebel Moon. Snyder had to wonder if that meant more people had seen his movie than Barbie in theaters. Needless to say social media had some things to say.

"You think about Netflix, for instance, where you push a button. Rebel Moon, right? Say right now it's almost at 90 million views, right? 80 or 90 million accounts turned it on, give or take. They assume two viewers per screening, right? That's the kind of math," Snyder argued. "So you think if that movie was in the theater as a distribution model, that's like 160,000,000 people supposedly watching based on that math. 160,000,000 people at $10 a ticket would be…what is that math? I don't know. 160,000,000 times ten. That's 1.6 billion. So more people probably saw Rebel Moon than saw Barbie in the theater, right?"

"That's how crazy Netflix is. That's the distribution model that they've set up. I was at this thing the other day and we were talking about Rebel Moon 2. And they were like, 'Well, talk about Rebel Moon the first one.' I'm like, 'No, go fucking watch it. I know you have it at your house.' It's not like a theater situation," Snyder continued. "You could turn it on your phone right now and watch it right here if you wanted. That's how crazy it is. This model, this machine they've built is really something else. It's really crazy if you think about it."

What's Up With A Director's Cut?

With Rebel Moon — Part One making its mark on Netflix's Top 10 around release, the fans are already anticipating the Director's Cut. ComicBook.com asked Zack Snyder about some of the changes from the theatrical version. There's a stark gulf of difference between the two versions of Snyder's lates work.

"I think that the director's cut sort of contains a slightly more sort of sci-fi, deconstructive element," Snyder said. "Because for me, one of the things that I was tackling in, sort of conceptually, when I was thinking about it, was a way to have the irony of something like heavy metal, something super violent, super sexual, super visually gigantic in a movie where it has no business belonging in a movie like this."

"It cost a ton of money and that is like a real legitimate production value and it's crazy," he mentioned. "Normally, those two things don't go together too well, because these things have big commercial appeal. So if you make it too niche ... No, but you know what I mean? It allowed me to do both ... so when you see the director's cut, you just see something a lot more weirdly, more personal, and bizarre."

