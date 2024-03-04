Zack Snyder Gives Major Update on When Rebel Moon Director's Cuts Will Hit Netflix

Filmmaker Zack Snyder reveals when fans can expect to see the director's cuts of his Rebel Moon movies on Netflix. One of the many things Zack Snyder has accomplished in his career is driving interest in his various projects. The term "Snyder Cut" became synonymous with the long-rumored director's cut of his Justice League movie, which Warner Bros. finally released to the public on HBO Max, now just called Max. Rebel Moon is Snyder's latest creation, and the franchise is poised to be a prominent force on Netflix. The first film, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire closed out 2023, and we're only a month away from Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. But fans really want to know when the Rebel Moon director's cuts will be released.

Zack Snyder gave an update on the director's cuts of Rebel Moon during an interview with I Minutemen. One of the big developments to point out is Snyder saying the director's cuts will be released at the same time, so fans won't have to wait to watch one without the other. "We don't have a date yet, but I think it's going to be, you know, in the summer," Snyder said. Of course, just like with Zack Snyder's Justice League, there will be an extended runtime for Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver.

"I think it's interesting because you'll get to see, you know, they reach like about an hour longer than the original, other than the PG-13, whatever," he said. "So it would be nice to see the six hours together."

Zack Snyder confirms Rebel Moon director's cut details

Zack Snyder spoke with ComicBook.com before the release of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire and revealed more details about the upcoming director's cut.

"I think that the director's cut sort of contains a slightly more sort of sci-fi, deconstructive element. Because for me, one of the things that I was tackling in, sort of conceptually, when I was thinking about it, was a way to have the irony of something like heavy metal, something super violent, super sexual, super visually gigantic in a movie where it has no business belonging in a movie like this," Snyder explained.

"It cost a ton of money and that is like a real legitimate production value and it's crazy," he continued. "Normally, those two things don't go together too well, because these things have big commercial appeal. So if you make it too niche ... No, but you know what I mean? It allowed me to do both ... so when you see the director's cut, you just see something a lot more weirdly, more personal, and bizarre."