Rebel Moon Star Reveals Zack Snyder Has 800 Years of Lore for Franchise

Zack Snyder is going to be launching his own version of the Star Wars Universe with Netflix's new film Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire – but there are already plans for a much bigger franchise universe to follow. That should come as no surprise to anyone who's followed Snyder's work: the man is not known for having small vision. That said, even the most hardcore Snyder fans may be surprised to hear that when it comes to Rebel Moon, Snyder has nothing less than 800 years of franchise lore already mapped out.

When ComicBook.com attend the press junket for Rebel Moon, one of the film's stars, Staz Nair (who plays "Tarak") broke down just how much intricate planning Zack Snyder had done, before ever approaching him about the role:

"It first started very visually – I'm a visual learner, which is wonderful. I mean he [Zack Snyder]... has a kind of – not just a bible, but an 800-year lore, where he has visual kind of renderings of the whole movie. So it started off by showing me every world; what they were inspired by; how they felt, how they looked, and it's amazing to see how similar his renderings are... similar to the world he's created."

As stated, it should surprise exactly no one to hear that Snyder has fleshed out Rebel Moon more than he could ever hope to convey onscreen. However, Nair added that while Zack Snyder has his own expansive plans already in place, it doesn't make him too rigid.

"Then we sat down and started talking backstory," Nair continued. "And what was really amazing was that someone like Zack, who has such a clear vision, who knows what he wants – who's been working on this for three decades – still goes: 'Okay, so what do you think?' [laughs]. I remember the first time he said that I was like 'Okay dad – I mean, Zack. What do I think? [feigns deep thought]. I was a little bit kind of nerve-racking! But he was very open, very collaborative... and that was a really freeing thing."

What Is Rebel Moon About?

(Photo: Netflix)

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes REBEL MOON, an epic science-fiction event decades in the making. When a peaceful settlement on the edge of a distant moon finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors – outsiders, insurgents, peasants and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.—Netflix

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire will stream on Netflix starting on Friday.