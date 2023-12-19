Aquaman: Jason Momoa Reveals First Superhero Audition

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa's first superhero audition wasn't for the the DC hero he ended up playing on-screen. In a new interview with Fandango, the Aquaman star revealed that he auditioned for Batman once upon a time. During his story he laid out how he showed up to the gig almost out of courtesy. When the news came down that he wasn't going to be Bruce Wayne, he was surprised to be asked back. (He assumed Zack Snyder wanted him to play Lobo!) But, instead, he was mean to be the ruler of the seas. The announcement and decision came as a shock to Momoa. However, after hearing the pitch, eh was more than ready to get started with his role.

"Well, I originally thought I was going to be playing Lobo in the very beginning," Momoa admitted. "Because, I got called in, I auditioned for Batman. And, I almost didn't do it. Because I was like, 'This is silly. It's not going to be me. Why am I auditioning for Batman?' But, it was just a run-of-the-mill audition. And then, I get called I right after and it gets announced. I'm like, 'Oh f***, of course I'm going to play the bad guy.' There's not too many guys that can kick the s*** out of those two. So, I was like, 'Yeah, I'll come in, beat 'em up and diem like I do.'"



"Anyways, I got called into the office and it was just like, 'Well… do you know who you're going to play?' And I'm like yeah, Lobo! Yeah, of course, he's the only one that can fight Batman and Superman," Momoa remembered. "He's like, 'What?! Lobo? No, he's not in this universe.' I was like, 'What? Who the hell am I supposed to play?' Man, I wish I would have taped it, because he was like 'Aquaman.' I was like, 'What the f*** are you talking about.'"

Who Will Momoa Play In The DCU?

Looking toward the future, one of the hot DCU fancasts is Jason Momoa playing Lobo. He already alluded to the beloved DC bad guy in the interview above. But, he also had more to say about why that casting would be perfect for an actor like him. Of course, Lobo's whole biker aesthetic blends pretty perfectly with the current Aquaman actor. He's got that frame and the charisma to stand toe-to-toe with any number of DC heroes. However, James Gunn hasn't really talked about what's coming with a lot of the larger plot around the DCU. (Even in Superman: Legacy...) Despite that, Momoa said that DC knows where to find him, and he'll be ready.

"So, Lobo… I used to collect comics and I don't do so much anymore, but he was always my favorite. And I've always wanted to play Lobo because I'm like, 'Hello?,'" Momoa smiled during the Fandango interview. "It's pretty perfect. It's the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It's a f*** yeah. But, I mean, that's a guarantee. So, you don't have to worry about that. But, I haven't received that call. So, I don't want to put any fake news out there but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I'm there."

Aquaman Last Ride Is Almost Here?

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , which arrives in theaters on December 25th, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera , Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta , and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman . Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in a mystery role.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is directed by James Wan , with a script from David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick . Producers include Wan and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran.

Could you imagine Jason Momoa as Batman? Let us know down in the comments!