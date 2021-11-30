Red Notice Is Now Netflix’s Most Watched Movie of All Time

After its first weekend, it was clear that Red Notice would eventually become the biggest movie in Netflix’s history. It was a matter of “when,” not “if.” Star and producer Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teased recently that Red Notice had passed Bird Box as the most-watched movie ever released on the service, but now the real numbers are out and things are official. Red Notice is Netflix’s biggest movie and it’s really not all that close.

Bird Box was viewed for a total of 282 million hours in its first four weeks on Netflix back in 2018. Red Notice has absolutely skyrocketed past that mark in a significantly shorter amount of time. According to Netflix, Red Notice has delivered 328 million viewing hours in its first 18 days on the service. Johnson shared the story on his Twitter account with an even bigger figure, saying the film has been viewed for a total of 392 million hours.

“Holy shit,” Johnson wrote. “Red Notice is now the most watched film in [Netflix] history. Previous record held by Bird Box in 2018 with 282 million hours viewed. With still 11 days to go, Red notice has been viewed for 392 million hours. F’n insane.”

Red Notice always seemed like a slam dunk for Netflix, even from the first moment it was announced. Johnson stars in the film alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot — putting three of the biggest names in Hollywood in the same movie on the most popular streaming service was never not going to be successful. It’s still surprising just how quickly that success has come.

In Red Notice, Johnson plays a government agent looking to track down the world’s best art thief (Gadot). In order to stop her plans, and clear his name, Johnson’s character teams up with the world’s second-best art thief, played by Reynolds.

As expected, Reynolds’ Nolan Booth is quick with the quips and has a very sarcastic demeanor. This is the calling card for many of the actor’s characters at this point in his career. That said, while speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of the Red Notice premiere, Reynolds said that Nolan Booth is actually one of his characters that he is the furthest from in his personal life.

“Nolan is the closest? No, definitely not,” Reynolds shared. “I think my next movie is a movie called The Adam Project. That is by far the closest to myself I will ever come, for better or worse. I’m nervous about that one for that reason. But no, Nolan is like part of my self-defense mechanism since I was a kid, that little guy that takes over when I’m nervous, shy or, terrified.”

