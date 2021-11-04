Red Notice Producer Teases Sequel Plans for Netflix

When Netflix nabbed the rights to the new movie Red Notice, finally debuting on the streamer later this week, it was quickly touted as their most expensive feature film to date. Featuring not only Dwayne Johnson on the top of the call sheet but also Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, the film’s above the line money was probably identical to its explosion budget. All that in mind, franchising the film into sequels and spin-offs was almost certainly on their mind from the go and producer Dany Garcia confirmed as much at the Red Carpet Premiere for the film.

“What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” Garcia told Variety. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’” To her credit, about half of the movies from Seven Bucks end up kickstarting a franchise with the likes of Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Shazam!, San Andreas, and Hobbs & Shaw have had follow-ups either released or confirmed to be in the works. Betting on Red Notice, which combines Johnson’s star power with two other A-list stars, seems like a winning formula.

“We have to be more consistent at making these movies more culturally relevant and putting them in the zeitgeist,” Netflix executive Scott Stuber recently said. “We know the audience is there for these movies, but I want people to feel that impact in their conversations with friends and colleagues where they’re saying did you hear about this movie ‘Old Guard’? We’ve done it, but we haven’t done it consistently.”

Red Notice is currently sitting at 37% on Rotten Tomatoes with the dreaded green splat next to the title. ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely awarded the film a 3 out of 5 rating, writing: “Every individual piece of this film can be tossed into one of two categories: fun or serviceable. Nothing is outright bad. Nothing is blow-your-mind fantastic. This isn’t rocket science and, to Thurber’s credit, no attempts are made to make Red Notice anything more than it is or should be. It’s the best kind of stay-home-and-watch-Netflix movie you could hope for.”

You can read the official synopsis for Red Notice below.

An Interpol-issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted. But when a daring heist brings together the FBI’s top profiler (Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gadot, Reynolds), there’s no telling what will happen.

Red Notice hits theaters on November 5, and Netflix on November 12.