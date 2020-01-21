The Rock Reveals Netflix’s Red Notice Has Started Filming

As promised, Dwayne Johnson and company have begun their work on Netflix’s Red Notice movie in 2020. “Day 1 of shooting our Red Notice has officially begun for Netflix,” Johnson said in a social media post. “Me and my friends [Ryan Reynolds] and [Gal Gadot] are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued Red Notice is a global alert to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted.” The photo teases an international adventure, showing off a private jet behind the official production slate for the Red Notice film and shooting began at sunrise on Tuesday morning.

Johnson shared a bit more information about the characters: “The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The world’s greatest conman.” As for which actor is playing which of the roles, we will have to wait and see.

Red Notice producer Hiram Garcia (and photographer for the image seen in Johnson’s post) opened up about the production of Red Notice in an interview with ComicBook.com in August of 2019. “Coming off of Skyscraper, we had just finished Skyscraper with Rawson [Thurber] and Rawson had this great idea for a pitch,” Garcia said. Thurber is now in place to direct Red Notice. “At the time, we took it around town, sold really well. It was the biggest pitch at the time to sell in years. Started to develop it. We actually got Gal on board right away. She loved the concept and the whole time we’d been looking for our third partner who the other guy was going to be in this movie. As things developed, ironically with we worked with Ryan on something where we saw an instant chemistry between him and Dwayne. And I remember at the end of that day, we’d go into Ryan going, ‘We got something that I think you’re going to really like.’” Some of that chemisty might have been realized when Reynolds made a cameo appearance in Johnson and Garcia’s Hobbs & Shaw.

Red Notice does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive in 2021.